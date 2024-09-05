Key Takeaways The LA Lakers decimated a title-winning roster, trading away key players like Dwight Howard which led to problems.

Rather than developing young talent, the Lakers made poor trades for Westbrook, ignoring promising players like Kuzma and Caruso.

Post-2020 title run, the Lakers' core was restructured leading to a decline in performance as team chemistry and key players were lost.

After a disappointing debut with the L.A. Lakers during the 2018-19 NBA season, LeBron James made sure that he wouldn't miss the playoffs again. While he was injured for much of the season, it was clear that his support cast was not as good as expected, so the Lakers traded young, promising players and draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis , who was one of the best big men in the league.

The Lakers finished their first season with James and Davis with a 52-19 record, good for best in the Western Conference. They cruised through the Orlando Bubble Playoffs and defeated the Miami Heat in six games to win their first title since 2010.

Everything was looking good in Hollywood. Davis and James both finished in the top ten in MVP voting, and the Lakers had a supporting cast that could go the distance. However, they decided to tinker with their lineup and ended up losing in the first round in 2021 to the Phoenix Suns .

Los Angeles Lakers Gave Up On a Title-Winning Roster

A series of roster moves ended up dismantling a proven winner

Normally, after winning an NBA title, teams look to run it back with the same cast that got them a ring the season prior. Sure, some small moves are usually made to improve weak spots, but the 2020 Lakers' offseason saw a lot of key players sent away.

2020 LAL Offseason Losses Player WS WS Rank on LAL New Team Avery Bradley 1.9 9th Heat Danny Green 2.4 6th 76ers Dwight Howard 5.4 3rd 76ers JaVale McGee 4.7 4th Cavaliers Rajon Rondo 1.4 10th Hawks JR Smith -0.1 20th N/A Dion Waiters 0.1 15th N/A

The Lakers opted to let some of their most valuable players walk or traded them away, including valuable frontcourt pieces in JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard . The Lakers managed to bring in Marc Gasol and Dennis Schroder , who looked like quality additions at the time, but those moves didn't really pan out.

The moves were especially confusing given General Manager Rob Pelinka's assessment of the roster before they even won a title.

"We’re excited that right before the hiatus we added Dion Waiters, we added Markieff Morris...I think the core identity of our roster and who we are, and how Frank and the coaching staff have utilized the roster, it’s built on defense and versatility, and all the things we’ve talked about as themes, I don’t see that changing.” -Rob Pelinka

Both the front office and the star players stressed that team chemistry going into the championship season was top-notch, and then that was proven when the Lakers raised their 17th banner. However, it didn't stop the Lakers from blowing it up.

Los Angeles Lakers Refused to Develop Talent

After a disappointing 2020-21 season, the Lakers made even more moves

After the Lakers got bounced by the Suns in the first round in 2021, it was clear that their depleted core was not up to the task. However, instead of continuing to develop their promising young talent, the Lakers traded away Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Russell Westbrook , which was disastrous in hindsight. They also let Alex Caruso sign a bargain deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Kuzma and Caruso were some of the most promising young role players in the league, and Kuzma especially had an All-Star ceiling. The Lakers instead got an inefficient black hole on offense in Westbrook and ended the 2022 season missing the playoffs entirely.

Kyle Kuzma & Russell Westbrook - Stats With Lakers Category Kuzma Westbrook PPG 15.2 17.4 RPG 5.6 6.9 APG 1.9 7.2 FG% 44.8% 43.4% 3PT% 33.8% 29.7% WS 12.2 2.4 VORP 1.7 0.9

The Lakers foolishly let two young promising talents, as well as several solid role players, walk in the summer of 2021, bringing in what was left of Carmelo Anthony , Trevor Ariza , and other aging talents.

Kuzma insists that he would have helped the Lakers win a title during the 2021-22 NBA season instead of watching them miss the playoff entirely, and told reporters that earlier this month, four years after he was traded.

"I think it’s tough because they kind of gave up on me. They gave up on that team too, a little too early. Rob [Pelinka] panicked a little bit." -Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma is just one of the former Lakers who think the front office gave up on James' supporting cast in 2020 much too early.

Dwight Howard Thinks Pelinka Ruined a Dynasty

Howard was one of the outgoing pieces in the summer of 2020

Howard was a key part of the Lakers' title run in 2020, even earning Sixth Man of the Year votes. Long removed from his once-dominant prime, Howard managed to play a role and win the only NBA title of his career in his age-34 season.

After winning a title with LA, he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent. He has been vocal that he would have relished a chance to run it back with the Lakers the next season, but was not made an offer.

"After we won, they started tweaking the roster. I’m going to tell you who it was: Rob Pelinka, man. God, Rob, why did you do that to us, man? Rob, come on, man...We had the squad, bro." -Dwight Howard

After Howard spent a season with the 76ers, the Lakers brought him back as a free agent, but by then, other core pieces had departed LA, and it was clear that Howard was not as effective as he had been during the title run. With most of the core from The Bubble gone, the Lakers have floundered.

Dwight Howard LA Lakers Stats Category 2019-20 2021-22 MPG 18.9 16.2 PPG 7.5 6.2 RPG 7.3 5.9 FG% 72.9% 61.2% DBPM 1.2 0.0

Since that title run in 2020, the Lakers have retained their duo of Davis and James, and both have been elite when healthy. However, after slashing a championship-winning supporting cast, the Lakers have missed the playoffs once and only made it past the first round in one of the last four seasons.