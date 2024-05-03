This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After two seasons at the helm of the Los Angeles Lakers, head coach Darvin Ham has been fired. In his first year as a head coach during the 2022-23 NBA season, he led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals as a seven-seed before falling to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. This season, the Lakers finished as the seventh seed again but lost in five games to the Nuggets in the first round.

In Hollywood, losing in the first round with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster is a quick way to be shown the door, and after days of anticipation, the Lakers made it official.

Ham has two years of coaching experience and made the playoffs in both seasons, but the roster construction ultimately was not complete enough to make a deep playoff run this year. A lack of accountability and an inability to win consistently marked the end of the short Ham era in LA.

What's Next for the Lakers?

The Lakers enter the offseason with a lot of questions unanswered

With no head coach and LeBron James getting ready to opt out of his contract and test the waters of free agency, the Lakers are in a bind. If James walks this summer and suits up for a different team, the Lakers will be in an even worse spot than they were this season.

As the Lakers peer down the barrel of a tumultuous offseason, one goal stands out above all others: create a situation that makes James want to commit to the Purple and Gold.

At 39 years old, James is still one of the best players in the NBA. He is certainly past his peak but was a dominating force all season. He is the greatest mind in the NBA right now, and the Lakers have plenty of options at their disposal to entice James to opt in or resign with the Lakers.

LeBron James' Age 39 Season Category Stat GP 71 PPG 25.7 RPG 7.3 APG 8.3 FG% 54.0%

First things first, they need to hire a coach that will appease The King. The Lakers have the clout to bring in pretty much any available coach and might be able to pry a coach from a steady job. After that, the Lakers need to look at building talent. They have draft picks to make a trade for a high-end ball handler like Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, or Donovan Mitchell, should they become available. The Lakers can also draft Bronny James, who declared for the 2024 NBA Draft this summer.

James has expressed an interest in playing with his son in the past, so the possibility of building a father-and-son duo might be enough to keep James in Los Angeles and the Lakers' title aspirations alive.