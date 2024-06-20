Highlights The LA Lakers hired JJ Redick as head coach after firing Darvin Ham.

The L.A. Lakers fired coach Darvin Ham after failing to make it back to the NBA Finals, which they won in the NBA's Orlando Bubble in 2020. As the biggest team in the league, speculation ran wild regarding who they would consider to lead LeBron James and Company, with names like James Borrego, Dan Hurley, and JJ Redick all among the named candidates.

Amid the NBA's coaching carousel, it looked like Redick, who was previously considered a frontrunner for the Lakers' job, would be included in other head coaching searches. At the end of the day, the initial reports that Redick was on the Lakers' radar seem to be true, as it has been reported that he is taking over the coaching duties in LA.

Redick hosts the "Mind the Game" podcast with James and appears to be a close friend of the King, and he will be a first-time head coach. With all the pressures that come with coaching in Hollywood, expect every move Redick makes to be heavily scrutinized.

What to Expect in LA

The Lakers will have a busy offseason as they prepare to improve

Getting a head coach named was just one big move the Lakers needed to square away this summer. After losing in the first round twice, the Conference Finals once, and failing to even make the postseason since winning it all in 2020, the Lakers have been disappointing, especially compared to their own lofty standards.

LeBron James can opt out of his contract this summer, and if he does expect the Lakers to lose a sense of identity. With Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft , the Lakers could select him to appease his father, although that is not a guarantee.

While it seems likely that James will stay in the Purple and Gold, their current roster is simply not good enough to compete in a loaded Western Conference. The Lakers have been linked to trade targets like Trae Young , Donovan Mitchell , and Lauri Markkanen , but with limited outgoing trade capital on their end, the most reasonable course of action is to surround James and Anthony Davis with complimentary talent who can carry some of the defensive load while the offense runs through the two future Hall of Famers.

With Redick eager to prove himself at the NBA level, expect LeBron and his cast of supporting players to try and have a more successful postseason. The basketball knowledge demonstrated by James and Redick on the "Mind the Game" podcast is enough for Lakers' fans to remain hopeful, although it takes a bit more than just a knowledge of X's and O's to win the NBA Finals, which is always the Lakers' goal.