In a sudden turn of events, the Los Angeles Lakers have made Dan Hurley their main coaching target. After weeks of reports about other candidates, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed on Thursday morning that the Lakers are now focused on the UConn Huskies coach.

The Lakers' head coaching vacancy has been one of the biggest storylines in the league despite the ongoing NBA playoffs. There have been a lot of rumors regarding possible replacements ever since they let go of Darvin Ham a month ago. Former player and the current host of the Mind Games podcast, JJ Redick was the front-runner until Wednesday. Or it appeared so, at least until Wojnarowski broke the news about Hurley.

According to Wojnarowski, "part of the allure" for Hurley is down to the new tax apron rules which have completely changed roster building. It has forced teams to develop their own talent, especially through the NBA Draft, instead of trying to create a super team. As a result, the Lakers' hunt for a third star like Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young might have come to an end. Instead, the Lakers front office is banking on Hurley to develop their young core, which features Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Max Christie.

While Christie is yet to lock his place down in the rotation, Hachimura and Reaves have already become vital playoff performers in LA. The Lakers will be hoping Hurley can help this core to keep growing, after it felt like they might have reached their ceiling following a dismal first round exit this season.

Can the Lakers Compete Without Adding a Third Star?

The playoff success they've had in the last few years has come without one

The Lakers brought in LeBron James as a free agent in 2018. Just a year later, they made a splash to partner him with Anthony Davis. That decision paid dividends immediately as the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship led by their star duo. Just a year later, in a move to keep up with other 'big threes' in the league, they tore down their roster to add a third star in Russell Westbrook, a move that completely killed their title aspirations.

The next time they found some kind of success was immediately after they traded him away and went back to surrounding their two stars with a capable roster, like they did in 2020. Although their run came to an end in the Western Conference Finals, it was at the hands of the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Lakers record since 2020 Season Did they have a third star? Record Playoff results 2019-20 No 52-19 Champions 2020-21 No 42-30 First round exit 2021-22 Yes 33-49 Missed playoffs 2022-23 No (after trade deadline) 43-39 WCF 2023-24 No 47-35 First round exit

The Lakers front office is well aware at this point how to maximize their duo's potential; by keeping them a duo. The new tax rules are just a blessing in disguise to quell any attempts to add a third star, which would come at a heavy cost, one which they are not in a position to pay.

Big Responsibility for Hurley if He Signs

Can the NCAA coach with no NBA experience keep up with the Lake Show?

Hurley started his coaching career with Wagner College in 2010. He worked his way to UConn in 2018, following a successful six-year stint at Rhode Island. In the 2023-24 season, he led the Huskies to their first NCAA title in a decade and then led them to a repeat this season, the first-ever repeat in school history. But is that experience enough to help him in the NBA?

Dan Hurley NCAA coaching record Team Record Honors Wagner 38-23 NA Rhode Island 113-82 A-10 tournament (2017) A-10 regular season (2018) UConn 141-58 2x NCAA Tournament champion Big East regular season (2024) Big East tournament (2024)

Coaches who were successful in the NCAA have usually had a hard time making the transition. Rick Pitino, Fred Hoiberg, and John Beilein are some of those coaches who struggled to make the jump. In recent history, only Brad Stevens and Billy Donovan have come close to being successful, and still, they fell short of a championship.

Back in April, Hurley said that he would only consider the NBA "way down the road", but he probably wouldn't have guessed that the biggest franchise would come knocking just two months later. He will certainly have his hands full if he joins the Lakers. But if the front office surrounds him with a capable team of assistants and are patient with him, he might be able to work his magic in the NBA as well.