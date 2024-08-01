Highlights Kobe Bryant is to be honored with two more statues at Crypto.com Arena.

The second statue will include his daughter, Gianna, and will be unveiled in a smaller ceremony.

The third statue and final statue is set to be revealed during the upcoming NBA season.

The L.A. Lakers are one of the best franchises in NBA history and have attached themselves to several of the game's greatest players. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , Jerry West, Magic Johnson , Shaquille O'Neal , and even LeBron James , among others, have donned the Purple and Gold and have added at least one of the 17 banners the Lakers can claim.

But perhaps no one is as synonymous with basketball in Hollywood as much as Kobe Bryant . He played all 20 seasons of his career in Los Angeles, winning five titles, an MVP, and was named to 18 All-Star games. He formed one of the best duos in NBA history with O'Neal and then won two more rings with his second partner in crime, Pau Gasol .

Bryant's tragic death in 2020 rocked the NBA world to its core and added fuel to the fire that Bryant is the greatest Laker of all time. While that can be left up to debate, his longevity and competitive fire certainly make him the obvious pick as the most iconic Laker, which is an honor in its own right.

The Lakers unveiled a statue of Bryant last season, and there are plans to add two more to the grounds of Crypto.com Arena. The second statue will be unveiled on Friday, August 2nd.

Adding Another Kobe Bryant Statue

The second statue will be unveiled in a smaller ceremony

The first statue drew the attention of the NBA world, as a legend who was lost too soon was honored by seemingly everyone. However, the helicopter crash in 2020 not only resulted in the loss of Bryant but eight other people as well. Among them was his daughter, Gianna.

Kobe Bryant's Career Stats Category Stat PPG 25.0 RPG 5.2 APG 4.7 SPG 1.4 FG% 44.7%

According to ESPN, the second statue will be revealed to a much smaller audience and will include both Kobe and 'Gigi,' as she was known.

The third statue will be unveiled sometime during the season, although a date has not been set.

The statue, honoring both father and daughter, will be unveiled on Friday due to the date, 8/2/24. Bryant famously wore both number eight and 24 throughout his playing career, and his daughter wore number two.