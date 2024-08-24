Key Takeaways The Lakers re-signing LeBron James and hiring JJ Redick as head coach highlighted their offseason.

To say that the L.A. Lakers had a disappointing offseason is a bit of an understatement.

The good news for the organization was that they managed to bring LeBron James back to Los Angeles. King James signed a two-year, $104 million contract in free agency to rejoin the team.

The Lakers also locked down a new head coach for their team. They made the decision to fire Darvin Ham earlier in the offseason.

Los Angeles chased Dan Hurley to fill the void at the position, but he turned them down, choosing to remain at the collegiate level. The Lakers ended up hiring LeBron's podcast partner, JJ Redick , instead.

The hiring of Redick was met with a lot of skepticism due to the lack of prior coaching experience on his resume. However, Redick endeared himself to some with his NSFW response to the critics.

“I really don’t give a f***. I want to coach the Lakers. I don’t want to dispel anything. I want to win championships. I want my players to maximize their careers. That’s all I f***ing care about.” - JJ Redick

The players in question, in relation to Redick's quote, will mostly be the same group from last season. Despite the usual flurry of offseason rumors for the Lakers, there was not a lot of player movement to speak of.

The most notable additions to the Lakers would have transpired during the 2024 NBA Draft . The team managed to get a steal with the 17th overall pick when they ended the draft-day slide of Dalton Knecht .

Despite Knecht being a potential steal and a tremendous fit beside James, the majority of the draft coverage went to the Lakers selecting Bronny James in the second round.

Perhaps the latter being the most newsworthy addition of the Lakers' offseason accurately suggests the kind of uphill battle the team will face once the on-court action gets going for the 2024-25 season.

The Starting Lineup

One should expect more of the same for the Lakers

Ham experimented a lot with the starting lineup in the 2023-24 season. In spite of that, there should be a definitive lineup that the Lakers will turn to in 2024-25.

Los Angeles Lakers – Projected Starting Lineup Position Player Guard D'Angelo Russell Guard Austin Reaves Forward LeBron James Forward Rui Hachimura Center Anthony Davis

Despite James only being a few months away from his 40th birthday in December, he will be expected to once again lead the Lakers to the NBA Playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.

To be fair, James was recently the best basketball player for a loaded Team USA roster at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . He took home the honor of Tournament MVP after the USA knocked off France 98-87 in the gold medal game.

Somehow, James continues to defy Father Time and remains an elite player at this late stage of his career.

Anthony Davis will reprise his role as James' co-star. The good news for the Lakers is that Davis is coming off the healthiest season of his career.

The Lakers star big man managed to play 76 regular season games in 2023-24. He was chosen as an All-Star, All-NBA Second Team member, and earned an All-Defensive First Team selection.

D'Angelo Russell started the third-most games for the Lakers last season and is the closest thing that the team has to a third star. Russell opted in to his player option during the 2024 offseason to rejoin the team.

Austin Reaves should be a safe bet to start as well. He spent 25 games coming off the bench last season, but for the most part, there should not be any players who would push him out of the starting lineup.

Rui Hachimura should round out the starting five for the Lakers. Hachimura will no longer need to compete with Taurean Prince for the last spot among the starters. Prince left Los Angeles to join the Milwaukee Bucks during the offseason.

The five-man lineup of James-Davis-Russell-Reaves-Hachimura was easily the most effective combination of any unit to play at least 100 minutes together in the 2023-24 regular season. They posted a net rating of 5.5 during the 389 minutes they played.

The Bench Unit

The Lakers could lose a lot of minutes featuring the bench

The Lakers bench is far from impressive heading into the 2024-25 season. There will be some notable things to follow with this team.

Los Angeles Lakers – Projected Bench Lineup Position Player Guard Gabe Vincent Guard Max Christie Forward Dalton Knecht Forward Jarred Vanderbilt Center Christian Wood

Gabe Vincent missed a lot of time last season due to a knee injury. He will need a serious bounce-back campaign in 2024-25.

The Lakers clearly believe in the role Max Christie can have off the bench moving forward. They handed him a considerable four-year, $32 million extension in free agency.

Knecht is a rookie worth keeping an eye on this season. He was an older prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, meaning he should be ready to contribute immediately. Knecht's shooting ability should make him a valuable asset while playing next to James.

Jarred Vanderbilt will also be looking to recover from an injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign. Vando was open about his emotions after the Lakers' season was over.

"It's been a long year dealing with injuries and trying to get healthy and be there for the team. It definitely was frustrating, especially knowing that I could have contributed to some of the stuff we were lacking this year." -Jarred Vanderbilt

Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes will likely battle it out for the primary big man role off the bench. Both players had their highs and lows last season.

The Crunch Time Lineup

The usual suspects should be in for the Lakers during crucial situations

There should not be too much difference between the Lakers' starting and crunch time lineups. For the most part, the Lakers should be expected to rely on mostly the same players.

Los Angeles Lakers – Projected Closing Lineup Position Player Guard D'Angelo Russell Guard Austin Reaves Forward LeBron James Forward Rui Hachimura Center Anthony Davis

However, there could be a couple of players that may find themselves closing games for the Lakers other than the usual suspects.

Vanderbilt could slot into some crucial moments depending on the matchup. His defensive abilities would be indispensable against certain teams.

A strong performance off the bench could have Knecht closing certain games as well. If the Lakers rookie is lighting things up from the field, that is likely to be an offensive presence they will count on during crunch time.

Overall, the Lakers should find themselves in the NBA Playoffs once more in 2024-25. However, they would be wise to search out opportunities to strengthen the roster and lineups should they want to legitimately consider themselves anywhere near title contention.

Stats are courtesy of NBA.com.