Highlights The Lakers front office has decisions to make as the Pelicans plan to defer the 2024 first round pick (17th overall).

Drafting Kel'el Ware could be the Brook Lopez replacement that fans have been craving for years.

If it means LeBron James is happy, the Lakers won't hesitate to draft his son Bronny James with their second round pick.

The annual Los Angeles Lakers off-season drama is now in session.

With the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly planning to defer the 17th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers front office has some crucial decisions to make in late June.

Last year, there were expectations of a draft day trade, which is a recurring theme in Los Angeles. However, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka threw a curveball and drafted Jalen Hood-Schifino with the 17th overall pick. The 20-year-old guard ended up having a disappointing rookie season with averages of 1.6 points per game on 22 percent shooting from the field and 13 percent shooting from three in just 21 games.

There is no doubt that the Lakers would’ve gotten more production had they traded that pick for a real rotational piece. However, given the new tax apron rules, drafting now may be the best option for the 17-time NBA champions.

With that said, here is how the Lakers can make the most out of this upcoming draft.

17th Pick: Kel’el Ware, C - Indiana

The big man the Lakers need

Aside from missing the target with Hood-Schifino, the Lakers have found a lot of success drafting outside the lottery in recent years. Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart have become solid starters elsewhere. Moritz Wagner is a decent backup big for the Orlando Magic. And Austin Reaves, although undrafted, has now become a vital part of the Lakers core.

Considering how two big men in the past nicknamed Superman have fared in a purple and gold jersey, the Lakers should draft Kel’el Ware from the Indiana Hoosiers with this year's 17th overall pick.

Standing at 7-feet without shoes with a near 7-foot-5 wingspan, Ware is the ideal five that the Lakers have been wanting to play alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt for years.

Kel'el Ware - 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 BPG 1.9 FG% 58.6 3PT% 42.5

On offense, Ware makes his living in the paint. He was a 74.1 percent rim finisher at Indiana, which is a result of his great athleticism and touch at the rim. Every lob threat big has thrived playing next to LeBron James, and Ware would slide right in.

The most exciting part of Ware’s offense is his shooting potential. He shot 42.5 percent from three with the Hoosiers, albeit on just 1.3 attempts per game. If he can work on his shot throughout the season, Ware could be a reliable pick and pop threat who could take opposing defenses by surprise.

Ware’s defense is the biggest reason the Lakers should draft him.

Despite being 242 pounds, the former Hoosiers center has the foot speed to be a capable pick-and-roll defender. Even if he reacts too quickly and gets beat initially, Ware has the ability to recover and block from behind. Averaging 1.9 blocks per game, Ware has the potential to be an elite rim protector while being talented enough to be a solid help defender as well.

Combining his skill set with Davis, the Lakers could form one of the most dynamic front court defenses in the league. When the Lakers won the title in 2020, it was their defensive identity that led them to the promised land. Drafting Ware would be a good first step in reestablishing that identity.

55th Pick: LeBron James Jr., SG - USC

Because why not have two LeBrons on the roster?

Possibly the league’s worst kept secret is how the Lakers are trying their best to ensure LeBron James teams up with his son LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny, in this upcoming NBA season.

The four-time NBA champion has mentioned multiple times how he wants to play with his son before he retires. And while Bronny has admitted that it’s never been his dream to play with his father, he also didn’t say that he doesn’t want to share the court with him.

With LeBron also looking for a new contract, the Lakers have to send their best offer. And this offer could include the opportunity to fulfill his dream, if Bronny ends up falling to the Lakers.

Measured at 6-foot-2 without shoes with an insane 6-foot-7 wingspan, the freshman combo guard had an underwhelming season at USC. Six starts in 25 games in a season where he averaged 4.8 points per game on 36 percent shooting, Bronny definitely did not meet the expectations.

LeBron James Jr. - 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 4.8 RPG 2.8 APG 2.1 FG% 36.6% 3PT% 26.7%

However, he put that behind during the Draft Combine and impressed the scouts with his explosiveness and shooting drills.

With D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Gabe Vincent potentially out of the Lakers roster for next season, Bronny could get a huge opportunity to slide into the Lakers rotation. It is also implied that he will be part of the rotation, since his agent, Rich Paul, has revealed that Bronny won’t be signing a two-way contract.

Would the Lakers be leaving more talented players on the board if they chose to go with Bronny? Yes. But if it only costs a late second-round pick to keep their best player on the roster, then that is a choice any front office would make without hesitating.

However, don’t be surprised if the Lakers select him with the 17th overall pick instead. It’s LeBron James Jr., after all.