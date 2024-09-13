Key Takeaways The LA Lakers aim to bolster the roster around LeBron James & Anthony Davis, showing interest in Butler to form new big three.

The Lakers can provide a better trade package to the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler, establishing a future & dominant California team.

The Heat could trade Butler to the Lakers for depth & future picks, building around Adebayo after the Lakers' title window closes.

Both the Golden State Warriors and L.A. Lakers are desperate to reach, and win, the NBA Finals one last time before their aging cores can no longer compete in a crowded Western Conference. The Warriors added Kyle Anderson , Buddy Hield , and De'Anthony Melton after losing Klay Thompson in free agency. The Lakers did not make a big roster move this summer, instead opting to draft Dalton Knecht and Bronny James and hire JJ Redick as the new head coach.

Last season proved that Anthony Davis and LeBron James are not a feared duo, as the two future Hall of Famers got bounced in the first round by the Denver Nuggets . The Warriors failed to even make the NBA Play-In Tournament and needed to take action to retool around Stephen Curry .

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Warriors are interested in Jimmy Butler , a six-time All-Star.

"Jimmy Butler’s going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there, and probably made a couple calls during the summer." -Amick

Butler is one of the NBA's fiercest competitors, best defenders, and is an elite playoff performer who has taken two underdog Miami Heat teams all the way to the NBA Finals, but he is yet to win a ring. As the Warriors get desperate to add talent around Curry, Butler is an obvious fit, but the Lakers could also swoop in and offer Miami a better future while establishing themselves as the dominant team in California.

Los Angeles Lakers Trade Offer

LA can offer Miami a future and defensive-centered trade package

Both the Lakers and Warriors are limited in the amount of picks they can send in a trade, but the Lakers, unlike the Warriors, are not attached to their young players. The Warriors have talented and young trade chips in Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski but are reluctant to trade Kuminga and flat out unwilling to trade Podziemski. The Lakers, on the other hand, also have proming talent but are willing to part ways with them if it means putting off their rebuild and chasing banner number 18.

With LA more willing to make a fair deal, it makes sense for the Lakers to establish a new big three in Butler, James, and Davis.

Butler does not have an outside shooting track record like James does, so the older forward would be able to play more as a perimeter player, which would be friendlier on his body as he continues to defy time. By surrounding their big three with two shooters and using James as a threat as well, the Lakers could successfully space the floor around Butler.

LA Lakers' Potential Starting Lineup Player PPG (2023-24) 3PA (2023-24) 3PT% (2023-24) 3PT% (Career) Austin Reaves 15.9 5.1 36.7% 36.5% Dalton Knecht (College) 21.7 6.5 39.7% 38.3% Jimmy Butler 20.8 2.4 41.4% 32.9% LeBron James 25.7 5.1 41.0% 34.8% Anthony Davis 24.7 1.4 27.1% 29.7%

In order to get Butler, the Lakers would have to sacrifice depth and some future draft picks, and would have to be willing to get into a bidding war, should Butler be made available.

Lakers and Heat Mock Trade

Lakers Receive

Jimmy Butler

Heat Receive

D'Angelo Russell

Rui Hachimura

Jarred Vanderbilt

Cam Reddish

First-round picks in 2029 & 2031 (via LAL)

The Heat would get a chance to build around Bam Adebayo , who would be surrounded by high-end defensive players in Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt . Those two picks will convey well after the Lakers' title window closes, and Adebayo will be nearing the end of his prime, so the Heat could use those picks to rebuild or flip them for one last title run with Bam as the centerpiece.

If the season starts and it becomes clear that the Heat and Butler's once-perfect relationship is strained or beyond repair, flipping him for future assets will have to be the focus in South Beach, and the Heat could capitalize off of the desperation in Hollywood.