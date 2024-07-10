Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers hired JJ Redick as the franchise's new head coach.

Redick, though, can't fix a one-dimensional roster.

The Lakers need well-balanced lineups to become legitimate contenders in the Western Conference.

On June 24, the L.A. Lakers officially hired JJ Redick as their new head coach. He replaces Darvin Ham, who led the team for two seasons and took LA to the Western Conference Finals in 2022-23.

The signing was met with a mixed reception. On one hand, many fans were thrilled with Ham's departure, as he was often criticized by fans and analysts for his questionable rotations and decisions.

However, some fans were unhappy with Redick's signing because he lacks prior coaching experience.

Regardless of their opinions of Ham, Redick or any other potential coach the Lakers could've signed, it's important to understand that coaching alone isn't the make-or-break factor for the team's success.

The Lakers currently have a very flawed and limited roster, and it will be difficult for any coach to turn this team into a contender.

LA Has One-Dimensional Lineups

It was seemingly all defense or all offense for the Lakers last year

The biggest issue with the Lakers' current roster construction is their assortment of one-way talents.

Their supporting cast doesn't include many players who excel on both sides of the court.

Instead, their role players exist at different ends of the spectrum. Many of their elite defenders are liabilities on the offensive end and many of their offensive weapons are defensive liabilities.

This makes it difficult for a coach to provide a consistent and stable rotation. The Lakers underwent many lineup changes throughout the 2023-24 regular season, all with extremely different strengths and weaknesses.

Los Angeles Lakers Stats Comparison December vs. March Stat December March Offensive Rating 114.5 117.5 Offensive Rating Rank 23th 6th Defensive Rating 114.1 114.4 Defensive Rating Rank 7th 17th True Shooting Percentage 57.8 62.1 True Shooting Percentage Rank 20th 1st

When the Lakers won the In-Season Tournament in December, they were a much more defensive-oriented team. With players like Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince in the starting lineup, the Lakers were better at guarding the perimeter, but their offense struggled as a result.

In December, they were the 7th best defensive team in the league but ranked 23rd offensively.

As great as their ability to lock down the perimeter was, their struggles on the offensive end made their success unsustainable. The team averaged a 57.8 percent true shooting percentage in this time span, good for 20th in the league.

All in on Offense at the Cost of Defense

Los Angeles finished the regular season with one of the best offenses – and worst defenses

Following a major slump due to their poor defense, the Lakers adjusted their lineup to compensate for their shortcomings.

Austin Reaves , D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura all saw more minutes and increased usage, while Prince moved to the bench and Reddish fell out of the rotation.

This new Lakers iteration looked good, going 17-9 in the second half of the regular season.

During March, they had the 6th-best offensive rating in the league and the best true shooting percentage.

However, given that the Lakers' offensive weapons were net negatives on the defensive end, they couldn't reach the level of contention. While they were elite on the offensive end, they were equally bad on defense.

Los Angeles Lakers Opponent Three Point Stats Stat Value League Rank Opponent Three-Point Attempts 37.9 3rd Opponent Three-Point Percentage 37.6 6th Opponent Wide Open Three Point Attempts 21.6 1st Opponent Wide Open Three Point Frequency 23.4 3rd

The starting backcourt of Reaves and Russell couldn't get the job done on the defensive end. They were liabilities at the point of attack and poor help defenders.

This allowed opposing guards to take advantage, resulting in easy possessions.

The Lakers often utilized a drop coverage defense to compensate for their poor perimeter defenders. In many of their defensive possessions, the Lakers set their big man far from the screen setter, regardless of the ball handler matchup.

The idea is that by moving their big man closer to the basket, they'll be better positioned to take away opposing drives. This, in theory, compensates for their poor perimeter defenders, who in most cases will be beaten off the dribble.

Both Reaves and Russell tend to avoid fouling and play far back from their assignments. This defensive strategy prevents free throws and drives while sacrificing three-pointers.

This obviously backfired on the Lakers, who gave up the most wide-open threes in the league by a significant margin and allowed opponents to shoot those open threes at a high percentage.

It's an extremely flawed strategy, at least against opponents that can shoot the three-ball well.

However, it's not really fair to criticize the strategy's use, because the Lakers just don't have the defensive tools to play any other way. Both Reaves and Russell are too weak defensively not to have a scheme that compensates for their poor defense.

This is why coaching alone isn't the solution to turning this Lakers team into a legitimate contender. The roster construction itself has too many flaws that a new coach can't just magically fix.

While having a new coach is a good start, the Lakers must make major moves to address their flaws; otherwise, they're incapable of title contention.