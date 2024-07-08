Highlights The Lakers might have had a slow start to the off-season, but it is still a salvageable situation.

Rob Pelinka cannot waste any more time and has to act quick after standing pat all off-season.

The Lakers cannot fall for any impulsive trades and have to think twice before pulling the trigger.

The Boston Celtics won their 18th NBA championship last season, breaking a tie for the most titles with their arch-rivals, the L.A. Lakers . Fans of the Purple and Gold expected their front office to have a strong response after this, but so far, it has been the complete opposite.

Other teams in the West have continued to improve, especially teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings , who finished below the Lakers last season. So there's a real chance that the Lakers could be on their way to a second lottery finish in three years. That is far from ideal for them considering that the Atlanta Hawks own their first-round pick for the 2025 Draft through the Dejounte Murray trade.

The Lakers may not have had much room to make moves, with zero roster spots to work with, but there is certainly a lot of heat on GM Rob Pelinka right now. He may still be able to salvage the off-season and keep the Lakers in the running with the top dogs in the West if he is able to make these three moves soon.

Find a Salary Dump Trade

The Lakers need to shed some contracts and open up spots

The Lakers signed Cam Reddish , Christian Wood , and Jaxson Hayes last season on veteran minimum deals, and included a player option for the second year as insurance for the players. All three of them accepted the option for the upcoming season, but if not for that, Wood would be the only player they would have re-signed.

Reddish started strong as a defensive specialist, but his negative offense held him back, while Hayes just provided hustle and not much else. Last year's second-round pick, Maxwell Lewis , should also be on the block as he has not shown any promise nor does he fit the Lakers' timeline.

The Lakers have never been a healthy team in the last few years, so they cannot afford to waste roster spots on unplayable guys. Since the Lakers are unwilling to waive them directly, they should try to find a salary dump trade involving at least two of those players. The Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons are two teams that could be convinced but for the right price.

The Hornets made a similar trade with the Denver Nuggets , where they took in Reggie Jackson 's contract along with three second-round picks. The Lakers don't have as many second-round picks to give away, so they need to be smart here.

They could potentially take in Nick Richards because the Hornets have been unimpressed by his lack of improvement since they offered him a three-year deal in 2023. The Lakers need a traditional center, who can rebound and mash in the paint, and Richards can offer that since Hayes played more like a power forward.

The Lakers need to open up at least one roster spot after a salary dump trade, but two would be ideal since that gives them the extra flexibility for further trades.

Sign Gary Trent Jr. ASAP

One of the best shooters available

Every off-season, multiple free agents overestimate their value and wait until it's too late for the right deal. When that doesn't happen, they end up taking one-year prove-it deals in order to secure a bigger contract the following off-season. Former Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. looks like he may be headed in that direction after going unsigned.

Trent Jr. came off a three-year, $51 million contract this summer and would've expected something similar in a new contract. But Raptors insider Michael Grange reported it would be unlikely to see a team offer even the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, which starts at $12.5 million, to the 25-year-old. And he was right.

The money seems to have dried up, and it looks like Trent Jr. might have to settle for a lot less, and the Lakers should certainly be all over it.

Gary Trent Jr. - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 13.7 FG% 42.6% 3PT% 39.3%

Ranked 28th in three-point attempts last season, the 17-time champions need a shooter like Trent Jr. Shooting 43.1 percent on three-point catch-and-shoot attempts and a league-leading 51.3% on wide-open three-pointers, he is perfect for a team with multiple shot creators.

His defense may have regressed in recent seasons, keeping him out of rotations at times, but it might not be a completely lost cause. His main problem on defense is his lack of effort, and that could change since he will be playing for his next contract, while also being part of a real contender for the first time.

The Lakers are already interested in signing him if they open up a spot, according to insider Jovan Buha. They should have the edge over other teams too, considering Trent Jr. is a Klutch client.

Don't Jump Into a Big Trade

This is not the best time to make a splash for the Lakers

Do the Lakers need a small salary dump trade immediately? Yes. Do they need to make a big trade to continue improving the roster? Not right now.

The Lakers have been linked with Portland Trail Blazers ' Jerami Grant for what seems to be forever now. The talks have gained a lot of momentum in the last week or so, but ultimately they haven't been able to come to a conclusion.

The Blazers want two first-round picks and the Lakers feel like that is a big price. And rightly so.

Jerami Grant - 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 21.0 RPG 3.5 APG 2.8 FG% 45.1% 3PT% 40.2%

Grant is a solid player who can impact the game on both ends. He has averaged 20.7 points per game in his last two seasons in Portland while shooting 40.2 percent from three on 5.4 attempts per game. There is no doubt that he improves the Lakers, but adding him won't be enough for the Lakers to come out of the West. Add to that his massive contract, which is basically a four-year $132 million deal if he joins them now.

So the Lakers need to avoid caving in now and wait until the trade deadline in February to make a splash. By then, most teams will have a better sense of where they stand in the league, and more players will be available for trade. Even if they go for Grant again in February, they will have more leverage or at least more options to choose from.