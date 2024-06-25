Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers are targeting Jerami Grant for an improved wing rotation

Grant's future in Portland is uncertain due to the team's rebuild

Potential trade details include the Lakers' 2024 first-round pick & salary match

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly in the market for power forward Jerami Grant, according to league sources for Yahoo Sports. The Portland Trail Blazers' wing is a client of Klutch Sports CEO, Rich Paul, and “a potential addition” to the Lakers’ wishlist.

The news came quickly after the Dallas Mavericks “checked in” on Grant’s situation in Portland, as reported by SNY’s Ian Begley. In a post for the Ringer, Kevin O’Connor described Grant as a “dream fit” for the Mavericks. Grant would add strength to both the Laker and Mavericks offenses, as both suffered from weak production on the wings.

Grant’s Uncertain Future in Portland

Will Portland trade their veterans this offseason?

Portland's starting power forward played 54 games for the Trail Blazers during the 2023-24 season, averaging 21 points and shooting over 40 percent from three since the team acquired him from Detroit in an off-season trade in 2022. Grant signed a 5-year extension worth $160 million in the summer of 2023. The announcement came just one day before Damian Lillard demanded a trade from Portland.

Grant scored a career-high 49 points in a loss to Detroit and paired with Malcolm Brogdon as the veteran leader in the locker room. Unfortunately, injuries prevented Portland from finding any sort of rhythm. Back spasms sidelined the wing for the last third of the season, forcing head coach Chauncey Billups and the Trail Blazers to play and evaluate younger talent.

Portland continues to rebuild after trading Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks last August, leading many to wonder where veteran players Brogdon, Grant, and Ayton will end up. Grant's contract, once seen as eye-popping, is now seen as a bargain for wing talent. Brogdon, whose contract is expiring next season, was expected to be dealt at the deadline but ended up staying with the Trail Blazers through the end of the season.

A Potential Deal

Portland and Los Angeles have not made a trade in four decades

The basic framework that would send Portland to Los Angeles would attach the Lakers’ 2024 first-round pick, #17 overall, as well as a matching salary. But Portland may ask for future draft capital instead. The Trail Blazers roster already sits at 14 active players, and they will need to make some hard decisions with four draft picks this year.

The last time Portland and Los Angeles agreed to a trade occurred over 40 years ago. The Blazers sent power forward Jim Brewer to the Lakers for a future second-round draft pick that yielded fan favorite Jerome Kersey. Brewer would win the 1982 NBA Championship with the Lakers.

LeBron, Lakers Seeking to Rebound

The 20-year veteran is entering unrestricted free agency

Adding a forward like Grant to the Lakers would give the team an improved wing rotation, but any trade for the Portland Trail Blazers forward will have to be done in conjunction with LeBron James’ pending free agency. James is expected to opt out of his current contract and become an unrestricted free agent, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. The sense is that he is expected to re-sign with the team, but would command a max-level deal as a free agent. James cannot sign for more than three years due to the Over-38 rule.

Los Angeles hired J.J. Redick as the 29th head coach in Lakers history. The former ESPN broadcast analyst and podcast host was a primary option for the Los Angeles club “from the start,” according to general manager Rob Pelinka. The pair were in constant contact, even as the Lakers tendered an offer to Dan Hurley from Connecticut. "I get it," Redick said about the offer.

Redick replaces Darvin Ham, whom the Lakers fired after an up-and-down second season which saw the team win the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament, but fall to the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first round of the postseason. The team failed to protect a double-digit lead in all four of their losses.

The Lakers hope that their new hire will better connect with James and Davis and bring a strategic edge to the team. Redick cited his experience as a broadcaster, communication, and NBA player as preparation for his first head coaching job and that he will "bring a lot of math" to the position. Pelinka described their conversations surrounding innovation as "robust."

Before the hiring, James and Redick co-hosted a podcast, “Mind the Game,” analyzing game tape to explain trends in the NBA playbook.