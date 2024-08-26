Key Takeaways D'Angelo Russell appears likely to stay despite trade speculation throughout the NBA offseason.

Rookie Dalton Knecht is expected to lead the Lakers' bench in scoring thanks to his efficient shooting.

The Lakers may miss the playoffs due to tough Western Conference competition.

The L.A. Lakers are coming off a disappointing season. After winning their Play-In matchup, they lost to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in a competitive five-game series, although they seemed to think they had legitimate title chances.

The clock is ticking in Hollywood. The Lakers need to capitalize on the window of their aging stars. LeBron James is 39 years old. Anthony Davis is 31 years old with an extensive injury history.

During the offseason, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that James would be willing to take a pay cut, in order to land a big-name free agent like James Harden or Klay Thompson . The Lakers were not able to land either player, and no big move has materialized, thus far.

The pressure will fall on the shoulders of new head coach JJ Redick to launch this team back into contention.

Here are three bold predictions for their 2024-25 season.

D'Angelo Russell Won't Be Traded

The Lakers will not find the right deal for Russell

The Lakers' willingness to trade D'Angelo Russell is one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA.

After he exercised his $18.7 million player option, The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers would be "aggressive" in pursuing trades for Russell.

"After failing to trade Russell ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, the Lakers are expected to be aggressive in pursuing Russell-centric trades, according to league and team sources. Russell’s expiring contract immediately becomes one of Los Angeles' more valuable trade assets, particularly for salary-matching purposes." -Buha

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Lakers discussed trading Russell in a sign-and-trade for Klay Thompson, but the Warriors were not interested.

"I was told that it would have likely involved D'Angelo Russell being a part of a deal to get Klay. And from what I was told, the [Golden State] Warriors weren't interested in bringing back D'Angelo Russell." -Haynes

Russell is a talented offensive player. Last season, he averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds on a 45.6/41.5/82.8 shooting split.

However, his trade value appears to be minimal. On his YouTube channel, The Athletic's Jovan Buha stated that Russell has "neutral to negative" value around the league. Other trade chips like Jarred Vanderbilt , Gabe Vincent , and Rui Hachimura were also mentioned, although it seems like possible trade partners are not interested.

Is it worth it to trade Russell while his value is at an all-time low?

In the past, the Lakers have been connected to several big trade targets, but the front office has demonstrated a patient, logical approach to deals over the past year.

Expect the Lakers to play out the season with Russell on the roster, although his role might be limited.

Dalton Knecht Will Be the Lakers' Leading Bench Scorer

Knecht should make a big impact as a rookie

The Lakers selected Tennesee guard Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

At age 23, Knecht is more NBA-ready than many of the other players in his draft class. As a senior, he averaged 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds, while shooting 39.7 percent from three-point range.

That high-level production carried over to the Summer League, as the rookie averaged an impressive 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals while shooting 39.1 percent from deep.

Dalton Knecht's Shooting Stats Stat Tennessee 2023-24 2024 NBA Summer League PPG 21.7 18.0 RPG 4.9 4.8 APG 1.8 2.2 FG% 45.8% 36.7% 3PA 6.5 6.3 3PT% 39.7% 34.2%

The Lakers desperately need offensive production off the bench. Last season, their bench ranked 23rd in the NBA in total bench points.

Jarred Vanderbilt is primarily a defensive specialist. Max Christie and Cam Reddish are athletic wings, who each averaged less than six points per game last season. Gabe Vincent is a wildcard. After a productive run with the Miami Heat , he appeared in only 11 games for the Lakers last season, averaging a meager 3.1 points per game.

Therefore, Knecht's odds of stepping into the sixth-man role are good. If he continues to produce, he should receive plenty of opportunities. His natural shooting ability makes him a nice fit in lineups alongside James and Davis, as well.

The Lakers Will Miss the Playoffs

The Western Conference will be very competitive

The Lakers have been a Play-In team in three of the last four seasons. In 2023-24, they finished with the eighth-best record in the Western Conference (47-35) and defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in their Play-In matchup.

However, the West should be even more competitive this season. Let's revisit the 2023-24 standings.

Bottom of the Western Conference 2023-24 Seed Team W L 7 Lakers 47 35 8 Pelicans 49 33 9 Kings 46 36 10 Warriors 46 36 11 Rockets 41 41 12 Jazz 31 51 13 Grizzlies 27 55 14 Spurs 22 60

The Pelicans and Sacramento Kings both made big moves. The Pelicans made a blockbuster trade, acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks . The Kings added six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal.

The Pelicans had a better record than the Lakers, before being bumped down by their Play-In loss, while the Kings trailed the Lakers by only one game. Both teams should eclipse them in the standings this season.

The Grizzlies will be a force, once again, with Ja Morant back in the lineup. They were the No. 2 seed during the 2022-23 season.

The Warriors got arguably better, gaining depth with the additions of Buddy Hield , Kyle Anderson , and De'Anthony Melton . Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski are young players with upside, as well.

The Rockets went on an unbelievable run towards the end of the season. In March, they posted a 13-2 record. During that stretch, Jalen Green averaged 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. The Rockets' young core had another offseason to develop, and Alperen Sengün will be back healthy. They have the potential to make a real playoff push.

Finally, the Lakers actually overperformed last season, as they only finished 11th in the West in point differential.

In conclusion, the West should be stacked this season, and on paper, the Lakers do not have enough to contend.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.