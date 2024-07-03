Highlights Lakers fans will get their first chance to see their rookies during the Summer League.

Bronny James and Dalton Knecht will be headlining the roster.

Their first game tips off on July 6 against the Sacramento Kings.

The 2024 NBA Draft is one of the few things that went right for the Los Angeles Lakers this off-season.

They benefited from the biggest draft slide of the year when they selected Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick. A projected top-seven pick, no one would have predicted that he would fall all the way to the Lakers, who were desperate for someone with his skill set and experience. They selected Bronny James with the 55th pick, and while he may not be as proven, there's probably no other rookie with as much spotlight and pressure.

Their first chance to impress will be in the upcoming California Classic from July 6-10 before heading to Las Vegas for the Summer League, which tips off on July 12.

Lakers Roster for Summer League

A few familiar names, but no Jalen Hood-Schifino

Bronny and Knecht will headline the Lakers squad, along with a few of the other undrafted free-agent signings they have made. Here is the full roster.

Lakers Summer League Roster Name Position Bronny James Guard Dalton Knecht Guard Maxwell Lewis Forward Colin Castleton Center Blake Hinson Forward Armel Traore Forward Tommy Kuhse Guard Kyle Mangas Guard Grayson Murphy Guard Quincy Olivari Guard Mohammed Diarra Forward Sean East II Guard Vincent Valerio-Bodon Guard/Forward

This will be Bronny's first chance to impress in purple and gold after all the criticism he has received since being drafted. Knecht will probably be one of the favorites for Summer League MVP, which is to be expected considering he is one of the most NBA-ready rookies around.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, their first-round pick from last year, will miss the tournament as he recovers from a back injury. But second-round pick Maxwell Lewis will be joining the team along with Colin Castleton, who has been with the Lakers on a two-way deal since last season. Other names to look out for on the team are Blake Hinson and Armel Traore, who signed two-way contracts with the Lakers after going undrafted this year.

Dane Johnson, head coach of the South Bay Lakers of the G-League, will be in charge of the team. After six years on the coaching staff, Johnson was named head coach at the beginning of last season.

Lakers Schedule for Summer League

The preseason tournament tips off on July 6

The team will be traveling to San Francisco first, for the three California Classic games which tip off on July 6, before heading to Las Vegas for the Summer League. This is how their schedule will look.

Lakers Summer League Schedule Date Opponent Time (EST) Tournament July 6 Sacramento Kings 1:30 PM California Classic July 7 Golden State Warriors 3:30 PM California Classic July 10 Miami Heat 4:00 PM California Classic July 12 Houston Rockets 4:30 PM Summer League July 15 Boston Celtics 7:30 PM Summer League July 17 Atlanta Hawks 6:30 PM Summer League July 18 Cleveland Cavaliers 6:00 PM Summer League July 20-22 Four-Team Tournament and Consolation Games

Their first game will be against the Sacramento Kings, who will be led by Keon Ellis and Devin Carter. Their Summer League opener against the Houston Rockets could be a fun game featuring two of the best shooters in the country in Knecht and Reed Sheppard. Lakers fans will also get a close look at the number one overall pick from this year, Zaccharie Risacher, when they face the Atlanta Hawks on July 17.

The Lakers have come away with the Summer League title just once since its inception in 2013. With Kyle Kuzma leading them, they lifted the trophy in 2017, in what was their most memorable campaign featuring Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart as well. Even if they don't end up winning the title this year, this is easily the most hyped Summer League roster the Lakers have had since then.