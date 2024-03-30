Highlights Don't underestimate the Lakers despite their record; they can still be a threat in the postseason.

It is easy to write off a team when their record doesn't show themselves as title contenders.

Whenever the discussion of title contenders gets brought up this season, NBA teams like the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets come to mind. They currently lead their respective conferences convincingly. The Celtics are nearing 60 wins with nine games left to play, while the Nuggets are on pace to secure the top spot in the West as the defending champions.

Then there are the Los Angeles Lakers. Having appeared in last year's Western Conference Finals, they brought back the core that helped them get to that stage of the postseason. So far, the season hasn't gone the way they wanted with a 41-33 record to show for it, sitting at ninth in the West standings. If it stays that way, they will have to qualify for the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament for the second consecutive season.

However, they still shouldn't be taken lightly when teams face them in the Play-In and the postseason should they make it. Their star talent, supporting cast, and specific playing style present many challenges that opponents will have to prepare for when the regular season ends.

James and Davis Are Still Dangerous Players

James continues to dominate at age 39; Davis has avoided injuries while playing at an elite level

The duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis continues to terrorize opponents with their size and strength.

They are even enjoying one of their more healthy seasons together since the first year they banded back in the 2019-20 campaign. James has played in 64 games, while Davis has taken part in 69 contests.

James may be slowing down with athleticism at the age of 39 but is still a force to be reckoned with due to his strength and ability to adjust to the game as it is today. James is averaging 25.2 points, 8.1 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 53 percent shooting from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Having been a 34.7 percent shooter from deep throughout his career, being able to adapt to the league evolving to a more perimeter-oriented style offense by adding the three-ball has helped James as he gets older and his athleticism declines.

His impact on the team continues to be undeniable. According to NBA.com, the Lakers outscore opponents by 2.4 points when James is on the court. When he gets time to rest on the bench, it changes to them losing by 2.1 points. The team's shooting splits also take a dip, going from 51 percent overall and 38.4 percent from three when he's on to 47.6 percent and 36.7 percent when he's resting.

Lakers ON/OFF COURT +/- Ratings On +/- Off +/- LeBron James +2.4 -2.1 Anthony Davis +0.9 -0.8

As for Davis, the aforementioned number of games he played this year is the most he's ever played in a season as a Laker. Should he play in the final eight games of the season, he will surpass the 75 games he appeared in during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Having sustained multiple injuries throughout his tenure with Los Angeles, he has arguably returned to his full abilities on the court for the first time since the Lakers' title run in 2020. He is putting up 24.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game on 55.3 percent shooting overall this season.

Davis' leadership as the anchor on defense has kept the Lakers afloat despite their ups and downs this season. Giving Los Angeles a respectable ranking of 15th with a 115.7 defensive rating, Davis' presence on the court is vital to the team's chances of going far in the playoffs, something that is quite familiar to the 12-year star big man.

Reaves and Hachimura playing key roles for the Lakers

Reaves has been effective as the team's fourth option; Hachimura performing well in the frontcourt

James and Davis are not alone when it comes to scoring for the Lakers. Not only do they have D'Angelo Russell assisting them with his offensive playmaking ability, but they also have Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura playing their roles effectively in the Lakers' game plan.

Having been considered for Sixth Man and Most Improved Player for how he broke out as a key player for the Lakers last season, Reaves has stepped up even further this year. He is averaging career highs in points with 16.1, assists with 5.6, and rebounds with 4.4. His shooting splits have remained solid, making his attempts at a 48.8 percent clip overall and 36.9 percent from downtown.

Being another reliable option for Los Angeles to turn to while James and Davis get their rest has done Reaves plenty of favors. He has 18 20-point games, nine double-doubles, and a triple-double to his name, continuing to improve as a persistent scorer while shooting the ball at a high level.

Lakers ON/OFF COURT +/- Ratings On +/- Off +/- Austin Reaves -0.6 +0.7 Rui Hachimura +1.8 -1.4

On the other side, Hachimura has proved his worth in the Lakers' frontcourt since breaking out in the playoffs and signing a multi-year contract with the team during the offseason.

Coming off the bench for a majority of the first half of the season, Hachimura secured his place as a starter with how well he plays alongside James and Davis on the court. He is averaging 13.1 points, four rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He is also shooting the ball at a 53.3 percent rate overall and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc, both career highs for the five-year forward.

Advanced numbers even view Hachimura's impact on the Lakers quite favorably. The team outscores opponents by 1.8 points when he's on the court, going down to the negative of 1.4 points when he's off, with noticeable decreases in shooting splits. His ability to tag team with Davis in post scoring while spacing the floor effectively has gone to show that he is a player to keep an eye on when the Lakers get their playoff momentum going.

What's Left on the Lakers Schedule

Eight games remain, four against contending teams

Securing themselves at least a .500 season for consecutive years, the Lakers are closing in on clinching at least a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

For the last eight games left on their schedule, four of them involve teams that are competing for their place in the postseason, most notably the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers' Remaining Schedule West Standing Team (Record) Games Behind 1st 5th Pelicans (45-29) 6.5 6th Mavericks (44-29) 7 7th Suns (43-31) 8.5 8th Kings (42-31) 9 9th Lakers (41-33) 10.5 10th Warriors (39-34) 12

For the Lakers to clinch a playoff spot, they will need to win at least most of their remaining games while hoping for the teams above them in the West standings to drop most of their contests. The play-in is currently the most likely scenario for Los Angeles, but as last year showed, this team should not be underestimated as they are capable of going deep in the postseason.