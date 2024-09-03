Key Takeaways Lonzo Ball is aiming to return to game action for the 2024-25 NBA season after recovering from a knee injury.

Ball could be a potential starting point guard for the Lakers due to his elite defense and playmaking.

The Lakers could acquire Ball in a trade centered around D'Angelo Russell.

It is safe to say that the L.A. Lakers have had a very disappointing offseason.

Despite re-signing LeBron James , they could not sign any big-name free agents. James even hinted at taking a pay cut if the Lakers could sign one of DeMar DeRozan , Jonas Valanciunas , James Harden or Klay Thompson .

Instead, the four players signed elsewhere, leaving LA to bring back its core from last season.

The Lakers did potentially luck out in the 2024 NBA Draft after Dalton Knecht fell to the 17th pick. They also drafted Bronny James , LeBron's son, 55th overall.

With the Lakers striking out in the free agent market, there are still some players that they have been rumored to be interested in. Those include Jerami Grant and Brook Lopez .

One player who has not been discussed in trade rumors, though he should be, is former Lakers and current Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball .

Lonzo Ball's Return From Injury

He has not played since 2021-22 due to a knee injury

Ball has missed the last two seasons while recovering from a knee injury he suffered in his first season in Chicago in 2021-22. During that season, he played just 35 games before suffering the injury on January 15, 2022.

Since then, Ball has undergone three knee surgeriesbutis looking to return to the court this season. In May, he gave a major update on his recovery progress on an episode of The WAE Show.

With this promising news, the Bulls should see Ball return to the court sometime next season.

Lonzo Ball Stats 2021-22 Category Stat G 35 PPG 13.0 RPG 5.4 APG 5.1 SPG 1.8 FG% 42.3 3PT% 42.3

In his lone season thus far with the Bulls, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals over 35 games. He also improved his shooting numbers, shooting a career-high 42.3 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three-point range.

Despite his likely return to the court in 2024-25, Ball has dealt with many injuries during his career.

In his five NBA seasons, he has played in 60 or more games just once. That came during the 2019-20 season, his first after being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis deal.

With Ball expected to return from injury and be on an NBA court for the first time in three years, there should be some interest in him from many teams around the league. The Lakers should be one of those teams.

Ball's Potential Role With the Lakers

A point guard who excels at defense and playmaking

If the Lakers were to make a deal with the Bulls for Ball before or during next season, he would immediately become the team's starting point guard, like he was after they selected him second overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Last season, D'Angelo Russell was the Lakers' starting point guard. Russell did not fit well next to James and Davis, something that would change if Ball wound up in LA.

Ball is a much better playmaker and passer than Russell and would fit well in a lineup that includes both LeBron and Davis. Russell is more of a shoot-first point guard who took away shots from the All-Star duo last season.

Ball is a more traditional point guard who looks to pass first but can still knock down shots when given the opportunity.

Lonzo Ball vs D'Angelo Russell Lakers Stats Stat Category Ball Russell G 99 236 PPG 10.0 15.7 RPG 6.2 3.3 APG 6.4 4.9 SPG 1.6 1.1 FG% 38.0 43.0 3PT% 31.5 38.1

Ball is also a much better defender than Russell.

Last season, Russell posted a defensive rating of 118.1, which ranked near the bottom of the league. Over his career, Russell has a defensive rating of 114.3.

Ball, on the other hand, is an excellent defender. He has a defensive rating of 109.8 in his five seasons.

Of course, it depends on whether Ball returns to his original form pre-injury.

Possible Lakers Trades for Lonzo Ball

Trade packages would center around Russell

If the Lakers were to make a deal for Ball at some point this offseason, they would likely get him for cheap due to his injury history. They would also have to center a trade package around Russell to match Ball's $21 million contract.

The Bulls are in a rebuild after agreeing to a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings that saw DeRozan head to Sacramento. They also traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey and are still exploring trades to send out Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic .

Lakers-Bulls Lonzo Ball Mock Trade No. 1 Lakers Receive: Bulls Receive: Lonzo Ball D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino

In this mock trade, the Lakers would send Russell and Jalen Hood-Schifino to Chicago for Ball.

With the Bulls in a rebuilding phase, they would likely not take just Russell in a deal, so LA would also have to include a young player in Hood-Schifino.

This would not be a huge loss for the Lakers because Hood-Schifino played limited minutes during his rookie season.

Lakers-Bulls Lonzo Ball Mock Trade No. 2 Lakers Receive: Bulls Receive: Lonzo Ball D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino Rui Hachimura Nikola Vucevic Christian Wood 2029 1st

In this mock trade, the Lakers would make a splash by adding both Ball and Vucevic. They would have to give up Russell, Hood-Schifino and Christian Wood , but they would also lose one of their key players from the past two seasons in Rui Hachimura .

The Lakers would find their new starting point guard in Ball and add another big man to a roster that lacks them. They were interested in Valanciunas before he signed with the Washington Wizards , so dealing for Vucevic would be a solid backup plan.

For the Bulls, adding a young player in Hachimura would immediately help them in their rebuild. They could also find a third team in this deal to send Russell and Wood to or trade them in the future for more assets.

If Ball returns to form after two years off, many teams should show interest in him before the 2024-25 season begins in October.

With the Lakers striking out in free agency and on the trade market so far, they should be interested in bringing their former star back to become their new starting point guard.