Highlights The Utah Jazz have made center Walker Kessler available and the Los Angeles Lakers should go all in.

His profile is what the Lakers need, and the reported price seems reasonable.

Other teams like the New York Knicks are also interested, so the Lakers will have to hurry.

The L.A. Lakers have had a quiet off-season so far. After starting with a bang with a successful NBA Draft , all they did in free agency was re-sign LeBron James . The four-time MVP was reportedly willing to take a pay cut so the Lakers could add a player with the full mid-level exception. But the front office failed to capitalize and James ended up signing a two-year extension worth $101.35 million.

While it wasn't the pay cut that Lakers fans expected, James could've taken his max deal, worth $104 million. But since he did that, the Lakers are now below the second apron, allowing them to have some flexibility to make moves.

It's also why the trade rumors surrounding Jerami Grant have intensified lately, but that's not what the Lakers need at the moment. A trade at the deadline in February would be ideal, but if the Lakers want to start training camp with the right roster and want to make a move now, Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler is someone they should be looking at.

The Jazz drafted Kessler with the 22nd overall pick in 2022. Coming out of college as a traditional center with not even a whiff of shooting, there were few expectations for Kessler in the NBA. But he proved those critics wrong after finishing with All-Rookie honors while averaging an impressive 2.3 blocks per game in just 23.0 minutes per game.

Last season, despite being the defensive anchor for the Jazz, Kessler was often held back because of his minimal offensive impact and the coaching, with Will Hardy trying to run a five-out offense. He still managed to put up 2.4 blocks per game, with only Victor Wembanyama finishing ahead of him in the entire league.

However, the Jazz have declared him surplus to requirements with the team finally looking to tank. They also just drafted Kyle Filipowski , a modern big man, who suits their playstyle much better than Kessler. With the New York Knicks also rumored to be interested, insider Ian Begley revealed that the asking price for Kessler is at least one first-round pick. So why should the Lakers do this deal?

How Does The Fit Work for Kessler?

He may not be needed in Utah, but he's more than welcome in LA

JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard were a huge part of the Lakers' championship in 2020. Not only did they provide cover for Anthony Davis , but they also got starts alongside him and carved out a role due to their physicality. Since their departure, the Lakers have not found a successful replacement. Christian Wood has come close, but his paint defense often holds him back.

At the start of free agency, the Lakers were linked with a move for Jonas Valanciunas , but the Lithuanian ended up signing with the Washington Wizards . So before other teams swoop in, the Lakers need to turn their attention to Kessler to fill their need for a big man.

The 7-1 center is the perfect answer to the Lakers' backup center woes since he can offer the paint presence they need. Davis may be one of the best in the business, but every time he's on the bench, the Lakers are vulnerable in the paint. Kessler can solve those issues while also giving them more lineup flexibility, especially if they are going to face a big team like the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs. It would allow Davis to play as a roaming defender, a role in which he thrives.

Walker Kessler - 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 8.1 RPG 7.5 BPG 2.4 FG% 65.4

The Lakers ranked dead last in the league last season in offensive rebounds. Adding Kessler, who has averaged 2.9 offensive boards per game in his first two seasons, despite playing limited minutes, should lead to a massive improvement.

Kessler won't be expected to turn into a shooter under JJ Redick in LA, but he will need to make some improvements on the offensive end to be a key contributor to the Lakers. He will have to improve in the pick and roll, starting with setting better screens for someone who is almost 250 lbs. He went from shooting 51.4 percent from the free throw line in his rookie year to 60.2 percent last season, but that is still not good enough for a young player trying to carve a role in the NBA.

If he can make those tweaks to his game and continue developing, the Lakers would be able to incorporate him more offensively as well.

What Would a Potential Trade Look Like?

The Lakers have limited assets, but the Jazz are familiar business partners

Kessler is entering the third season of his rookie deal, and his salary for the upcoming season will be just over $2.9 million. The Lakers could throw in Jalen Hood-Schifino in the deal since the 18th overall pick from last season's draft doesn't seem to be in the Lakers' plans. Set to make $3.8 million next season, Hood-Schifino is a project player who needs a team to be patient with his development, and Utah could potentially provide that.

The Jazz already own the Lakers' 2027 first-round pick, which is protected if it lands in the top four. The Lakers could tinker with the protections on that pick, and/or throw in their 2029 first-round pick, albeit protected again, to complete the package.

Kessler's value might seem low at the moment, especially after rookie Zach Edey 's impressive Summer League debut against him. However, just a year ago, Kessler was invited to be part of Team USA at the FIBA World Cup after coming off his rookie year. Out of his draft class, only Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams has higher win shares than him. That ranks Kessler ahead of guys like Paolo Banchero , Keegan Murray , and Jabari Smith Jr. .

If the Lakers can secure their starting center for the future, for the cost of what is likely to be a late first-round pick, then they shouldn't hesitate. Having him on a rookie deal for the next two years also helps the Lakers to potentially build a better team around their core in the next off-season.

During the 2022 offseason and the subsequent 2023 trade deadline, the Lakers made two trades with the Jazz, which shows that there is already a clear business relationship. So Pelinka should take advantage of that and secure Kessler's services before other teams like the Knicks swoop in.