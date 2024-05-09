Highlights The Lakers trading for Zach LaVine could be low cost due to his injury history and large contract.

Dejounte Murray offers scoring, playmaking, defense, and a team-friendly contract for the Lakers.

Other names to monitor include Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, or Jimmy Butler as potential impactful additions.

LeBron James is no stranger to big threes. James had to fend off the Boston Celtics' big three before forming two of his own with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

James is headed towards what is likely his final free agency decision of his career. While one may think that returning to the Los Angeles Lakers feels like a foregone conclusion, others may disagree.

After failing to get past the Denver Nuggets once more in the Western Conference playoffs, James will need a better team around him than what he had this season with the Lakers if one more championship is in the cards for LeBron.

There is no guarantee James returns to Los Angeles. A murky future is likely on the horizon for this team upon his departure, given their focus on the present and the draft capital they've surrendered to maximize this window. Considering this, the Lakers would be wise to take one more swing for the fences at another championship.

While the sustainability of big threes in today's era may be up for question given the results experienced in these playoffs, LeBron-led teams have succeeded with them in the past.

This year's Phoenix Suns may have failed, but the makeup of their big three was a questionable fit at best. The Los Angeles Clippers bowed out to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, but Kawhi Leonard's injury troubles played a massive factor in that series.

There may be reservations about a move like this given the recent history of Russell Westbrook with the Lakers, but hopefully, the front office has learned their lesson about the types of players that fit with LeBron from that.

With that in mind, here are five stars the Lakers could bring to Los Angeles to ensure James returns to the team this summer.

5 Zach LaVine

Price for LaVine trade likely won't be too high for Lakers

The Zach LaVine sweepstakes never materialized last season. Heading into this offseason, LaVine's stock could be at an all-time low for a couple of reasons, making him an easy acquisition for the Lakers.

The first reason, LaVine only played 25 games last year before he was forced to have season-ending surgery on his right foot. Given his injury history, this does present a bit of a red flag for a team looking to acquire him. However, it also plays a role in why a team like the Lakers wouldn't really have to be concerned about a bidding war for the two-time All-Star.

The other major reason LaVine would be a relatively easy trade for the Lakers is his massive contract.

Zach LaVine's Price Tag Remaining Years Value (Rounded) 24-25 $43 million 25-26 $46 million 26-27 (Player Option) $49 million

LaVine is a very good player, but that is a lot of money to be paying for somebody of his caliber and potential injury concerns. While this may turn off some other teams, the Lakers could see it as an opportunity to surrender very little to acquire him.

On the court, LaVine would be a very good fit beside James and Anthony Davis. LaVine is a career 38% three-point shooter, which would give LeBron and Davis some much-needed spacing with his reliable shooting. His overall scoring touch would give the team a third option better than anyone they currently have on the roster.

While LaVine isn't the most gifted playmaker in the league, he can definitely be relied upon to create his own shot on the perimeter and provides a good option for shot creation near the end of offensive possessions.

The biggest question mark around LaVine that hasn't been previously raised would arguably be his defense. His career defensive box plus/minus sits in the negatives.

4 Dejounte Murray

Murray's blend of scoring, playmaking, and defense could really aid the Lakers

After the disappointing 36-46 campaign for the Atlanta Hawks this season, changes are likely coming for their team. After selecting Kobe Bufkin fifteenth overall in last year's draft, one would imagine one of either Dejounte Murray or Trae Young is probably on their way out from the team.

Murray and Young are both very good NBA players, but the fit between the two as a duo just isn't what the Hawks likely imagined it would be. If Murray ends up being the player on his way out, the Lakers would be wise to pick up the phone.

Murray's 23-24 Season Stats PPG 22.5 APG 6.4 SPG 1.4 Defensive Win Shares 1.6

Murray offers the team a reliable scoring punch as a third option, having just come off a season with a career-high in points per game. He also shot one of the better marks from three-point in his career, hitting 36.3 percent from the arc.

Murray would bring an excellent secondary ball-handling option, allowing James to play more off-ball and preserve himself a bit more towards a potential playoff push for the team.

Murray is still a quality defender also, giving the Lakers a reliable body to throw at opposing teams' perimeter threats. He did post the second-lowest mark in his career in defensive win shares, but that can be attributed to a reflection on the Hawks' overall unit and personnel rather than his individual abilities.

His contract number would also be one of the most team-friendly on this list. He's only making around $25.5 million next season.

3 Trae Young

While Murray might be the more likely of the two Atlanta guards to get traded, Young should also be available for the right price. Whether the Lakers can present a good enough offer to poach him from the Hawks would be the biggest question here.

Young's production speaks for itself. He is one of the most talented offensive players in the league.

Trae Young Over The Years Category 21-22 22-23 23-24 PPG 28.4 26.2 25.7 APG 9.7 10.2 10.8 3PT% 38.2 33.5 37.3 TS% 60.3 57.3 58.5 Offensive Win Shares 9.0 5.3 4.0

The addition of Trae would certainly allow LeBron to coast through the regular season if he wants to, allowing Young to take the lead as the primary ball-handler. For a man who will be 40-years-old by the end of next season, James could certainly benefit from a lighter offensive load in the 82 games leading up to the playoffs.

The biggest concerns with Young on the court would come down to his defense and his off-ball play. Trae is limited defensively due to his size. Even on his best day on that end, he's average at best. During the Lakers' championship season with James, the unit hung their hat on being a top five defense in the league. Does Trae's immense offensive talent out-value his defensive liabilities for the Lakers?

Furthermore, offensively, can Young learn to be an effective shooter off the ball when James is running the offense?

This addition isn't without its concerns, but the talent of Young is an undeniably attractive option to consider. The duo of Young and Davis also gives the Lakers a plan for the future after James' eventual retirement.

2 Donovan Mitchell

Cavs guard has been rumored to be on his way out of Cleveland

Donovan Mitchell presents a lot of similar positives to Young, but with a little more appeal in certain aspects.

Mitchell's Defense Category 21-22 22-23 23-24 SPG 1.5 1.5 1.8 Defensive Win Shares 2.5 3.5 2.9 DBPM -0.3 0.6 1.2

While Mitchell isn't a lockdown guard by any means, he does have a 6'10" wingspan, allowing him to bother defenders through his length and athleticism. Compared to Young, he is a much better asset on that side of the floor.

While one may argue Trae is a more-gifted offensive player, Mitchell also comes with fewer question marks as an off-ball presence beside James. Mitchell's cutting and shooting ability can be effectively utilized in an offense playing next to LeBron. He offers a similar scoring punch and a less effective, yet more than sufficient, passing game next to James.

The part that would make Mitchell a more attractive option for a trade would probably be the leverage he holds in deciding his future.

Mitchell has a player option for the 2025-2026 season. One that he reportedly is unlikely to take, barring a Finals run for the Cavaliers. With the Cavaliers locked into a second round series against the 64-18 Celtics, they are not positioned to accomplish that this year. Cleveland would be wise to move on from Mitchell before they lose him for nothing, and that, in all likelihood, happens this offseason.

1 Jimmy Butler

Butler's drive and relentless personality could be the kick in the can the Lakers need

For those keeping up, all is not well in the marriage between Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Pat Riley has even been taking subtle shots at him in the media. If this leads to a breakup between the two sides, the Lakers should pounce on the opportunity to bring him to Los Angeles.

At first glance, the biggest question mark regarding the fit of James, Davis, and Butler would be the spacing. The good news is both James and Butler are coming off career-highs in three-point percentage this past season.

3PT% Trend Over The Years Year James Butler Davis 21-22 35.9 23.3 18.6 22-23 32.1 35.0 25.7 23-24 41.0 41.4 27.1

While Los Angeles should still be cautious and surround the trio with as much shooting as possible, Butler's improvements in that category should leave them optimistic. The biggest concern around these three would likely be health. Each of these players has raised some concerns regarding their injury history in recent years.

However, the potential ceiling of the trio may be too good to pass up. It's easy to sit here and talk about how great of a player Butler is on the court. His value as a scorer, playmaker, and defender should be evident.

The intangibles regarding the kind of fire that Butler could bring to a locker room and organization hoping to win a title may be the biggest selling point of this addition.

Butler has made two finals appearances with the Heat as their lead option. Pairing him with James and Davis as a potential third option throws Los Angeles right back into the mix in a tough Western Conference.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.