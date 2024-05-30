Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pursue a trade for Zach LaVine due to his injury history and not meeting their criteria for a third star.

LaVine is a talented shooting guard with a complete offensive skill set but has limited trade value due to his large contract.

Logical fits for LaVine include the Sixers and Magic.

The Los Angeles Lakers are "unlikely" to pursue a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine this summer, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

LaVine has been linked to the Lakers over the past year. Buha reported that LaVine was "intrigued" about joining the Lakers.

"During the season, Zach was intrigued by the potential of being a Laker. That was around the time the Zach to LA rumors started...Of course, it did not play out that way. He ended up getting injured and having food surgery."

However, Buha citied LaVine's injury history as a potential deterrent for the franchise.

"The injury history mixed with him not being at the level of third star that the Lakers are looking for. That combination, to me, makes it unlikely he ends up being a Laker."

What Is the Trade Market for LaVine?

Injuries have held him back in Chicago

LaVine is one of the most talented shooting guards in the league. Prior to his injury-shortened 2023-24 campaign, he averaged 23+ points per game for five consecutive seasons.

LaVine boasts a complete offensive skillset. He is a career 38.2 percent three-point shooter and an adept finisher around the basket. With the ball in his hands, he is an underrated passer, as well.

Despite inconsistency, LaVine has the athleticism and instincts to be a talented defender, if he locks in.

Despite the talent, LaVine's trade value is limited. He has three years worth approximately $138 million left on his contract. Given his injury history, that deal is risky.

Furthermore, LaVine has appeared in only four playoff games in his 10-year NBA career. That lack of team success is concerning for a player paid to be a superstar.

Nevertheless, LaVine is still a valuable player. If teams miss out on larger targets this offseason (Donovan Mitchell, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Trae Young), LaVine is an intriguing fallback option. As the offseason progresses, the Bulls could start to receive more interest in him. With his skill set, he could thrive in a complementary role on a contender.

The Philadelphia 76ers would be a logical fit. They are armed with cap space and are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of a third star to team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Another potential destination is the Orlando Magic. Last season, they finished with a 47-35 record (their best record since 2010-11). This offseason, they could create up to $69.1 million in cap space by renouncing Markelle Fultz and waiving Jonathan Isaac. Adding a veteran guard like LaVine to their young core could be a smart play.

