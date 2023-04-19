Matthew Stafford’s comments on Monday should be giving Los Angeles Rams fans some cause for concern ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Albert Breer believes.

To say that both the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford crashed back down to earth this past season might well be something of an understatement. Having won the Super Bowl back in 2021, they then followed it up by posting the most losses of any defending champion in league history.

There are a number of factors behind this, the offensive side of the ball lost their coordinator as Kevin O’Connell went to become the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, veteran left tackle and the man responsible for protecting Stafford’s blindside Andrew Whitworth retired, whilst critical targets Odell Beckham Jr, Van Jefferson and Allen Robinson all spent time out injured whilst Stafford missed the last few weeks of the season with an injury of his own.

And it’s that last injury that could cause a problem for the Rams this season.

Matthew Stafford set to be a sticky wicket for the Los Angeles Rams?

Speaking to reporters this past Monday, the quarterback opened up about his injury from last season, claiming that whilst things are good, he’s still feeling some of the effects of it “I'm not 25. But I definitely feel good. I've been throwing with the guys a decent amount leading up to this. So I feel good. Obviously, going to do everything I can to try to be as healthy as I can at all times. You know, not probably a human jugs machine like I used to be. But can still get it out there and throw it around a bunch.”

Writing in a column for SI.com, NFL reporter Albert Breer laid out his concerns for Stafford and the Rams following his comments, claiming that it might well be that we aren’t going to see the same Stafford that we have come to known over the years that has established himself as one of the more best at throwing the ball we’ve seen in recent years:

To me, that’s an acknowledgment of the seriousness of the elbow issue he endured last year, and means there’ll be a level of management he’ll need on his throwing arm going forward. Of course, say, 90% of Stafford-level velocity would be better than most quarterbacks in the league at 100%. But it’d still be 90%. And for that reason, it’ll be worth keeping an eye on.

Time for the Los Angeles Rams to start a backup plan for Matthew Stafford?

If Breer’s prediction is close to being true and Stafford does start to go downhill, then it should be the first warning sign for the Rams that they are going to need to find a plan for the 2024 season. With Stafford already at the age of 35, you’d imagine they might have something in mind already, but a bad season in 2023 could accelerate those plans.

With the 2024 draft set to bring us names like Caleb Williams from USC and Drake Maye from North Carolina, it wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Rams to start looking to the college ranks and maybe planning this season accordingly to put themselves in the best position to draft one of those guys coming out.