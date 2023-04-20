The Los Angeles Rams are unlikely to be in a mood to ‘tank’ for talent in the 2024 NFL Draft whilst Sean McVay remains the team’s head coach, Albert Breer believes.

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in something of a quandary right now when it comes to how their team is set up. They still have most of the key pieces of the side that won the Super Bowl back in 2021, such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, but have had trouble keeping hold of some other players on the roster, in large part because of the salary cap constraints they’ve found themselves in.

As a result, players like Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr and Jalen Ramsey have all moved on to other teams around the league in the past few years, not exactly the best way to get yourself out of a hole after the worst season after winning a Super Bowl that a team has had. And after the trade away of wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, you might think that the Rams are looking to rebuild right now, maybe even start from the bottom in order to do so.

Well according to Albert Breer, that isn’t the case.

Los Angeles Rams staying put under Sean McVay

Speaking on Monday, quarterback Matthew Stafford discussed his arm strength after his 2022 season was cut short through injury, and Breer used those comments as a hint that the quarterback might not quite be able to carry on duties as normal moving forward.

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com after being asked by a fan if that means the Rams might want to look at taking a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, specifically Caleb Williams from USC (the man many people believe will be the first quarterback taken), Breer discussed whether the Rams would want to ‘tank’ in order to make sure they’re in a position to get him. His answer was pretty swift:

Fun idea. No chance. As long as Sean McVay’s there, I think you can forget about there being any sort of tank job, short as the Rams’ roster might be here in mid-April.

Don’t rule out the Los Angeles Rams just yet

Given the Rams’ history when it comes to how they construct their roster, most notably giving away draft picks in order to get players that are established veterans, it’s obvious that they are always in ‘win now’ mode, so tanking can probably be ruled out as an option as Breer hints.

But that doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be disqualified from the Williams sweepstakes. If they want him desperately, and Stafford shows some decline this year, then don’t rule out the possibility that they will package some picks together in order to move up in the draft like the Carolina Panthers did this year.