The Los Angeles Rams could be in for another terrible year as a result of their financial choices in the past, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel, Albert Breer has said.

The Los Angeles Rams officially went down last year as the worst reigning Super Bowl champions in the league’s history off the back of their 5-12 record, and coming into this year it doesn’t look like they’re going to be in a strong position to challenge for honours once again.

As a result of their desire to go ‘all in’ over the past few years, they have found themselves in a major quandary when it came to their salary cap, forcing them to move on from some of their more high-profile players like Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner to name just two.

But just how bad does that cap space look now? Well according to Albert Breer, despite the cuts to try and give themselves some more breathing room, it still doesn’t look great for them as it means they’ve had to take some rather drastic measures.

Lot of work for the Los Angeles Rams to get back on top

Writing in a column for SI.com, Breer discussed what the makeup of the roster was going to look like for the Rams, just how much money is being forked out by the organisation in 2023 and what the impact of it would do for the team as they look ahead to the 2024 season:

As of right now, Los Angeles has 76 players under contract. Twenty-five of those 76 are rookies, and that number doesn’t include the 14 draft picks that haven’t been signed yet. That means, if the team were to bring those 90 to camp, a staggering 39 of them would be rookies. How does that happen?

Well, as we detailed earlier in the offseason, the Rams have made a very conscious decision to use this year to clean up their salary cap—with the feeling being that kicking the can down the road again this year would essentially turn any such play to clear the decks financially a multiyear process. So they’re carrying around $75 million in dead money, which is a third of the cap for 2023. As such, there are just six players (Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Joe Noteboom, Rob Havenstein and Tyler Higbee) who are taking home more than $3 million in cash this year, and only nine at $2 million or more.

The good news, of course, is what’s ahead. With the Rams eating all the cap charges this year, and staying away from post–June 1 designations on cuts that would push that money forward, they’ll come off this with $70 million in cap space and a full complement of draft picks for the first time since before Sean McVay was the coach.

Los Angeles Rams set for a long rebuild

Breer does mention also that the Rams are never going to willingly go into ‘tank mode’ whilst Sean McVay is in charge, so the team won’t be taking things lightly in 2023, but you wonder just how competitive they are likely to be with the roster they are set to assemble.

Unless all rookies end up being versions of Brock Purdy, Antonio Gates, Wes Welker and James Harrison (all late-round or undrafted players), it’s going to be hard to see them doing much of note this year, no matter how much McVay coaches them up. It could pay off in the long run, but for this season at least, don’t expect many miracles from the Rams.