Highlights The Rams' offseason additions focused on upgrading their defense and interior O-line.

Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp lead a top-10 offense along with an improved run game.

Rams remain Super Bowl contenders with elite QB play and young talent.

One season after the Los Angeles Rams went 10-7 and made the playoffs, it appears they're being overlooked as a legitimate threat in the NFC. Somehow, the Super Bowl 56 Champions aren't looked at as championship contenders in 2024, despite getting back to the playoffs in 2023.

Maybe it was the lost talent that led NFL fans to become lower on the Rams.

The team traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in 2023 and Aaron Donald retired this offseason.

It never feels like the right time to part ways with elite talent, but the Rams felt like they needed to get younger if they ever wanted to become a championship contender once again. Well, the Rams might already be back there.

Last year's Rams were extremely impressive, and they should be even better in 2024. Right now, the Rams are being overlooked as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and they really shouldn't be.

Boosting An Already Talented Rams Roster

The Rams had their most impressive offseason since their Super Bowl victory.

Fans and NFL analysts have consistently judged the Rams on their spending in free agency, and trading away first-round picks, as they await the team's inability to spend, and/or build through the draft.

Well, the Rams had all of their draft picks and cap space to spend, and they're back to upgrading the roster through both methods.

Los Angeles was once again more active in free agency, and had their first, first-round pick since 2016, one year before Sean McVay was even coaching the team.

Rams Key Additions in 2024 Player Acquisition Type Jonah Jackson - OG Three-year, $51 million contract Colby Parkinson - TE Three-year, $22.5 million contract Darious Williams - CB Three-year, $22.5 million contract Kamren Curl - S Two-year, $9 million contract Tre'Davious White - CB One-year, $8.5 million contract Jared Verse - EDGE Drafted 19th overall Braden Fiske - DT Drafted 39th overall Blake Corum - RB Drafted 83rd overall Kamren Kinchens - S Drafted 99th overall

While the Rams weren't the biggest spenders, they were purposeful in the moves they made. It was their priority to upgrade the defensive side of the ball, specifically in the secondary and on the defensive line, and to solidify their interior offensive line.

The Rams were specifically aggressive on day two, as they traded up to take Fiske, along with improving their depth in the third round.

Los Angeles was eighth in points scored in 2023, but the defense finished 19th in points allowed, with their secondary struggling as the 20th-ranked unit in the NFL. What the team did particularly well was take flyers on talented defensive backs that, at the very least, could improve this defense to be middle-of-the-pack.

Offense in Line For Another Top-10 Finish

With all skill players returning behind an improved o- line, the Rams' offense should be explosive once again.

Not every team is as lucky as the Rams, who have a 1A/1B situation with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

In 2024, this offense should gel even better as Nacua enters year two, along with several other wide receivers who saw massive improvements, including Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Puka Nacua broke Ja'Marr Chase's rookie receiving record in 2023 with 1,486 receiving yards.

Kupp was once again battling injuries last season, as he missed five games. If Stafford can get Kupp and Nacua both healthy for the majority of this season, he could be in line to eclipse 4,500 passing yards for the first time since 2021.

Stafford's been playing at an elite level the last few years, so the offense should continue to hum if everyone on the receiving side can stay healthy.

Where the Rams thrived in 2023 for the first time since Todd Gurley's departure was the run game. Kyren Williams finished third in rushing yards last season, despite missing five games.

The 2024 campaign might be slightly different, since the Rams just drafted Blake Corum, who could help build one of the best running back committees in the NFL.

Williams comes off a season where he had six 100-yard rushing games, and now will rotate with one of college football's best running backs in Corum, who scored 27 rushing touchdowns last season.

This new element to the Rams' offense could help improve one of the league's best offenses, as they should run the ball effectively regardless of which running back is in the backfield.

With an improved interior offensive line, it seems likely that McVay and the Rams would like to run the ball even more in 2024 than they did last season.

The Rams Remain Super Bowl Contenders

Between elite quarterback play, an efficient run game, and an improved defense, the Rams are one of the teams to beat.

Yes, the Rams are still really good, and one of the best teams in the NFC. It's easy to get caught up with young teams making flashy moves like the Chicago Bears drafting Caleb Williams and the Philadelphia Eagles signing Saquon Barkley, but the Rams didn't need to make a move like that to become a legitimate NFC contender.

Los Angeles already has their QB1, two very talented wide receivers, and plenty of young talent.

Now, they've filled many of the holes on their roster to become a more complete team, and compete for a Super Bowl championship in 2024. Los Angeles should have one of the most explosive offenses in football, along with an improved defense that specifically improved within the secondary.

This may not be the trendy team to talk about, but they're going to be talked about heading into the playoffs in January.

