The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of some serious concern from Stephen A. Smith following their trade of Jalen Ramsey.

The Los Angeles Rams, having managed to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history during the 2021 season, found themselves suffering the worst return that a defending Super Bowl has had in the history of the league with their 5-12 record last season.

There were a number of reasons for that, most notably the departures of veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and a whole host of coordinators and other members of the coaching staff as they were plucked to take jobs elsewhere.

But perhaps more worrying for the Rams was how tough it was going to be to rebuild the playing staff, especially with the team entering the offseason at more than $14m over the salary cap, so in order to make it happen they have had to make some big decisions, such as cutting Bobby Wagner and trading away All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins.

However, a move like that hasn’t sat well with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith left worried with the Los Angeles Rams

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Smith seemed to think that a move like this, combined with some other things that they have done this offseason, means that the Rams will not be competing for a Super Bowl this season.

Los Angeles Rams not living in LaLa Land anymore

The Rams certainly have to face some harsh truths in the near future as they try to get themselves back to some level of stability, but at the end of the day you have to ask yourself was it worth it? Since Sean McVay took over, he has turned the team into perennial threats, with four trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl win in his six seasons in charge.

That is something that most teams would gladly take over that timespan, and if it means that they have to start over, then it’s probably worth it, at least they have something to show for it (the attitude might have been slightly different if they didn’t win).

Now they just have to hope that the journey back to the top can be as quick as possible, although it certainly won’t be a quick fix by any stretch of the imagination.