The Los Angeles Rams could be set for a much better season than some people are thinking, and it’s all down to one key player, Colin Cowherd believes.

The 2022 season was perhaps something of a wakeup call to the Los Angeles Rams, suffering a historic freefall from the top of the mountain after they claimed the Super Bowl the year before to being among the worst teams in the league, only picking up five wins the whole season.

There are a lot of factors behind why they declined. It could simply have been a Super Bowl hangover, it might have been down to the fact they were without key players from the year before like Andrew Whitworth, Odell Beckham Jr and Von Miller, or (because it’s the most important position on the field) it might have been because quarterback Matthew Stafford had a bad year.

In comparison to his 2021 numbers, he went the wrong way in a lot of categories such as yards per game, percentage of passes thrown for touchdowns and quarterback rating all taking a bit of a hit before he eventually had to sit out the latter part of the season because of a shoulder injury.

On Friday it was revealed by former NFL GM Mike Lombardi on The Pat McAfee Show that the Rams had tried to trade away Stafford, something that they needed to do as they had some serious cap issues heading into the offseason. And in the eyes of Colin Cowherd, their decision not to trade him is going to see them perform a lot better in 2023 than they did in 2022.

Los Angeles Rams ready to rock with Matthew Stafford back

Speaking on The Herd, Cowherd discussed the state of the Rams over the past few years and where they are at right now, and pointed out that he believed the Rams could rattle off more wins than people are predicting, largely because of the teams (and the quarterbacks) that the team have to face over the course of the season.

Video: Colin Cowherd discusses Matthew Stafford’s impact on the Los Angeles Rams in 2023:

The Rams are not in a terrible place. If you look at their schedule, and this is why I tend to be higher on the Rams than everybody else. They only face three great, elite quarterbacks. Week three, they're at Joe Burrow, he's great. And then as you can see on the schedule, they face Jalen Hurts at home in week five, he's great. And then they face Lamar Jackson in week 14, he's great.

Then it's a lot of Daniel Jones and Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett and Jordan Love, Sam Howell, Derek Carr at home, it’s a very workable schedule. They're over under is 6.5. I think they're 8-9 or 9-8, I think they fight with Seattle for a wild card spot on the final weekend of the year. Almost nobody else likes them as much as I do. But again, they're great at coach, they're great at quarterback.

It certainly is going to be interesting to see just how the Rams look to bounce back this season, and just how much of a role Stafford plays in it, because this is essentially going to be a referendum year on him. If he can take them to that 8 or 9 wins that Cowherd talks about, they might decide to ride with him a little bit longer.

But if it’s less than that, and with a few decent quarterbacks coming out of college as Cowherd alluded to, then it might just be his last season in Los Angeles.