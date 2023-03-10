Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has provided an update on the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford and his status within the team.

If 2021 was the year that the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford reached the mountain top following their win in the Super Bowl, then 2022 was the year that they plummeted out of control back down the mountain to base camp.

For Stafford 2021 was arguably the best that he has had in his career performance-wise, as he threw for a joint-career high 41 touchdowns, the third-highest yards he’s had in his career with 4,886 and a joint-career high pass completion percentage of 67.2% (although he did lead the league in interceptions), but given that the season ended with victory in the Super Bowl, that last negative stat was probably forgotten very quickly (stats from ProFootballReference).

In 2022 though, he was back to being a mere mortal as his percentage of passes thrown for touchdowns more than halved, his yards per game dropped by more than 50 yards per game, and his quarterback rating dropped from 102.7 to 87.4 (via ProFootballReference), before missing the last part of the season with an injury.

Los Angeles Rams set to stand by their man Matthew

The Rams’ season as a whole didn’t go any better, as they recorded the worst return for a Super Bowl-winning champion in history, and looked as if they might be in rebuilding mode following the release of All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Stafford might also have found himself heading out the door too, with former NFL GM Mike Lombardi claiming that the Rams have offered to move him whilst other reports have hinted that retirement might be an option for him as well after the season he just had.

However, Rams GM Les Snead made it pretty clear (quoted by The Athletic) that Stafford isn’t going anywhere for the time being:

When you have someone like Matthew Stafford… there are some weight-bearing walls there that we still have, and we’re gonna rely on those… and at that point remodel around them.

Los Angeles Rams hoping 2022 was just a blip?

Obviously there is a lot of work that needs to be done both with Stafford and the Rams as a whole before they are competitive again, and this offseason is going to play a big part in that, but at least with a statement like this Snead is throwing his full support behind his quarterback.

Having given up such a big amount to get him back in 2021, the results were there instantly, and it would be a bit of a shame for them to think about getting rid of him so quickly, especially as the whole thing wasn’t his fault. But given his age, this certainly is going to be a big year for him, because if he doesn’t bounce back, then those doubts might start to creep in and then the Rams will have a decision to make.