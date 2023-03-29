Los Angeles Rams head caoch Sean McVay has provided something of an update on the future and status of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The past two seasons for both the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford could not have been more different in terms of success. Having won the Super Bowl back in 2021, they then followed it up by posting the most losses of any defending champion in league history.

It was the same story for Stafford too, as he threw for a joint-career high 41 touchdowns, the third-highest yards he’s had in his career with 4,886 and a joint-career high pass completion percentage of 67.2% and although he also led the league in interceptions, it was more than worth it in the end (stats from ProFootballReference).

But in 2022 his performance plummeted and plummeted bad, as his percentage of passes thrown for touchdowns more than halved, his yards per game dropped by more than 50 yards per game, and his quarterback rating dropped from 102.7 to 87.4 (via ProFootballReference), before missing the last part of the season with an injury.

Given both his injury status, and the Rams going through something of a fire sale as they faced some trouble with the salary cap in the early weeks of the offseason, his future with the Rams was in some jeopardy, with former NFL GM Mike Lombardi claiming that the Rams had offered to move him whilst other reports hinted that retirement might be an option for him as well.

Los Angeles Rams not ready to lose Matthew Stafford just yet

For head coach Sean McVay though, that thought isn’t going through his mind, as he told reporters during this week’s league owner’s meetings that the plan was for Stafford to remain as the Rams quarterback, and that the 35-year-old was in a pretty good spot when it came to his preparations for the season:

Los Angeles Rams hoping for a little more luck with Stafford in 2023

It might be a cliché, but for a lot of teams, they are only as good as their quarterback, and Stafford has certainly proved over the years that he can be a big part in whether his team ends up winning or losing, so the Rams has better hope that he is back and at his best this upcoming season.

Because they have set themselves a pretty high standard in the past few years with five winning seasons, four trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl win since McVay took over, and they can’t really afford to drop off any further, especially in an NFC West that could get very competitive with the talent across the other three teams.