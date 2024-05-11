Highlights The Rams bounced back in 2023 from a rough start to finish 10-7 and make the playoffs.

After a disappointing 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams were able to right the ship in 2023. Things started shakily, though, as the team jumped out to a 3-6 record to begin the season. They finished strong, winning seven of their final eight games to propel themselves to a 10-7 record, and the sixth seed in the NFC.

Now, they head into the offseason in an interesting spot. Their roster has a solid mix of young and slightly older talent. Although they've got some young pieces to build around, like Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, they are in need of some more depth, preferably younger, around the roster.

The Rams' quarterback, Matthew Stafford, isn't getting any younger, and will be 36 when the 2024 season kicks off. Los Angeles also lost Aaron Donald to retirement, who is one of, if not the best, players to ever play for the franchise.

In terms of cap space, the Rams are in decent shape. They currently have the 19th-most cap space in all football, with roughly $12.4 million available. Their largest contract by far is Stafford, who is on the books for three more years, and making around $50 million each year.

Rams 2024 Draft Picks Round / Pick # Player Selected 1 / 19 Jared Verse, EDGE 2 / 39 Braden Fiske, DT 3 / 83 Blake Corum, RB 3 / 99 Kamren Kinchens, S 5 / 154 Brennan Jackson, EDGE 6 / 196 Tyler Davis, DT 6 / 209 Joshua Karty, K 6 / 213 Jordan Whittington, WR 6 / 217 Beaux Limmer, C 7 / 254 K.T. Leveston, G

Los Angeles had a pretty solid draft a couple of weeks ago as well. They added to their defensive line with Jared Verse in the first round, and then got even more help on the same unit with Braden Fiske in the second. Their next two picks were a running back, Blake Corum, and a safety, Kamren Kinchens.

Los Angeles Rams' Trade Targets

The Rams could use some help in the secondary, the offensive line, and at receiver

The Rams have enough cap space that they don't really need to worry about having to make the financial formalities of any trade work, unless they end up taking on a massive contract for some reason. Still, they do need to be mindful, as cap flexibility isn't exactly a luxury for them right now.

Los Angeles Rams' Trade Targets Player Position Current Team Annual Average Value Patrick Surtain CB Denver Broncos $6,669,952 Darnell Wright OT Chicago Bears $4,765,515 Marquise Brown WR Kansas City Chiefs $8,205,882

After the draft, there are still a couple areas in which Los Angeles can improve. The Rams have quality at most positions, but could use some more depth at the cornerback, offensive tackle, and wide receiver positions. As a result, the team should look to trade for Patrick Surtain, Darnell Wright and Marquise Brown.

Patrick Surtain, CB, Denver Broncos

Since he was drafted in 2021, Patrick Surtain has quickly developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the entire league. His rise to stardom has been electic, and he's been a staple in the Denver Broncos' secondary over the past couple of years.

Now, the Rams did add Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White this offseason. Those two currently seem like the favorites to start at the position. Still, each of these players is near, or over the age of 30 at this point, and White has begun to show some signs of being injury-prone.

Patrick Surtain in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 17 Interceptions 1 Passes Defended 12 Tackles 69

The Rams haven't had a ton of talent at the position since Jalen Ramsey left via trade a year ago. That is further evidenced by the fact that the Rams went out and signed both of their current starting cornerbacks this offseason.

Surtain would cost a lot, and the Rams might have to send either Williams or White in the deal to make it work. However, with the team option, there's still two years of control on Surtain's contract, and the Rams would instantly be making an upgrade to their defense.

Darnell Wright, OT, Chicago Bears

Darnell Wright is another name the Rams should be looking out for. Wright was a rookie during the 2023 season, but he was an immediate difference-maker on the Chicago Bears' offensive line, which lacked a bit of talent in general.

Wright was immediately thrust into the starting role last year, but he did a very good job, all things considered. Wright held his own against some of the league's best pass rushers, and showed a lot of promise for the future. His impressive rookie performance helped him be named to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team.

Now, the Bears did indeed just draft Caleb Williams, so there's good reason for them to want to keep their line intact. However, Chicago has made a ton of moves to add to their offensive line throughout the offseason, so if the price is right, they could be persuaded.

Wright was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so the asking price would be very high. Still, he's shown signs of success, and has four years of team control still on his deal, so it could be worth it for Los Angeles.

Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Finally, Marquise Brown is one more name that the Rams could consider looking at. The Kansas City Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal this spring, but he's still a player the Rams should consider checking in on.

The fact that Kansas City did sign him recently means they might be less open for a trade, but for the right price, a deal could be worked out. Kansas City also has Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy on the roster, so it's not like they'd be out of options at the position.

Marquise Brown in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 14 Receptions 51 Receiving Yards 574 Receiving TD's 4 Yards per Reception 11.3

The Rams also have a solid receiving core, but it lacks a bit of depth. We all know how exciting Cooper Kupp is to watch, but he's only played in 21 games over the past two seasons. Tutu Atwell has been solid at times, but has lacked consistency. Brown would bring an element of depth to their receiver room, and is only on a one-year deal, so he wouldn't be a long-term commitment.

The Rams should consider trading these two players

Now, on the trade front, the Rams have a couple of pieces that could be moved. The Rams don't currently have any contracts that are extremely large, but they have several over $10 million for the 2024 season, and it might make sense to move on from these two.

Los Angeles Rams' Trade Candidates Player Position Annual Average Value Tyler Higbee TE $12,608,631 Joseph Noteboom OT $11,617,647

The first of these two players is Tyler Higbee. Higbee has been Los Angeles' tight end over the past several years, and he's been solid. However, his contract is getting to the point where it might outweigh his production. The second is Joseph Noteboom. Noteboom wasn't as helpful as the Rams had hoped in 2023, and his high salary could cause the Rams to look to move him.

Tyler Higbee, TE

Tyler Higbee has been with the Rams since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Ever since that point, he's been a steady contributor to their offense. However, his best statistical seasons came in 2019 and 2022, and aside from those two years, there has been a bit of a decline over the past couple seasons of his career.

Tyler Higbee in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 15 Receptions 47 Receiving Yards 495 Receiving TD's 2 Yards per Reception 10.5

Higbee is due roughly $12.6 million in 2024, and he's under contract through the 2026 season. Although his contract does drop all the way down to around $2 million in the final year of his deal, he's still owed just shy of $10 million in 2025.

Higbee hasn't been bad by any means, but he hasn't been a huge receiving threat, even when the Rams dealt with injuries to their receiving core over the past two seasons. By trading him, the Rams could also free up a decent amount of cap space.

Joseph Noteboom, OT

The second candidate Los Angeles should look to trade is Joseph Noteboom. Noteboom was drafted by the team in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and has been a Ram ever since. Noteboom is able to play multiple positions on the offensive line, but has struggled to stay healthy, and has struggled to perform well when he is on the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Los Angeles Rams currently have $12,379,727, good enough for the 19th most cap space in the NFL. By trading Higbee and Noteboom, they could free up over $13 million in cap space, and more than double their current amount.

Noteboom might not even start in 2024, and yet he has one of the highest contracts on the roster. He's set to earn roughly $11.6 million in 2024, which is a lot of money to be spent on a potential backup lineman. Los Angeles won't be inclined to cut him either, as his dead-cap hit would be $21 million, meaning they'd have to eat into their cap space even more. The best move for Noteboom, and the Rams, might be a trade.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.