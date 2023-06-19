The Los Angeles Rams could end up ‘tanking’ this year, but only if a few conditions are met during the 2023 season, reporter Gilberto Manzano has claimed.

The 2022 season was perhaps something of a wakeup call to the Los Angeles Rams, suffering a historic freefall from the top of the mountain after they claimed the Super Bowl the year before and facing a headache when it came to managing the cap, although things are looking a little bit better now.

That change in the salary cap came as a result of losing a number of key players from last year such as Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd to name just a few, completely flipping their ability to compete (at least on paper) as they move to a more inexperienced roster, although one that does still have superstars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

And in the eyes of Gilberto Manzano, it is those players who offer the sole glimmer of hope that the Rams might be able to do something this season.

Los Angeles Rams are not a lost cause… just yet

But writing in a column for SI.com, Manzano pointed out that whilst they do have that impressive trio, and a head coach in Sean McVay who will want to turn things around quickly, if things aren’t going well as the trade deadline approaches, then they might turn their attention to ‘tanking’:

There could be a case to be made that the Rams are planning on tanking after parting with many starters from last year’s disappointing 5–12 team. But on the other hand, not many teams can say they have a core trio as talented as Stafford, Kupp and Donald—and that group, when healthy, can certainly lead a team to at least five wins, which might take Los Angeles out of the race for college quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

It’s also tough seeing Rams coach Sean McVay putting his TV analyst aspirations on hold for a long-term rebuild project. Perhaps L.A. is thinking of a quick fix, by repairing the salary cap this year to make a splash next offseason, which would mean taking its lumps this season.

But if the Rams find themselves out of the playoff race before Halloween with an aging trio, they might make draft positioning their top priority. Los Angeles currently has a first-round selection next year, something it hasn’t had since taking Jared Goff at No. 1 in 2016.

Los Angeles Rams need a solid sense of direction

This is probably the right approach for the Rams to take. Those three players can put up enough numbers on their own to be able to keep them competitive, so they should at least start off with a competitive mindset, but then pivot if things don’t quite work out.

The Super Bowl win should still be able to give them some wiggle room in terms of anger from the fans, but there needs to be a clear directive at some point to try and get back to the top, and ideally that will come this season once we know where the team stands in terms of quality.