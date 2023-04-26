The Los Angeles Rams put on a show on social media as they got fans hyped for the 2023 NFL Draft in true Hollywood style.

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in the same spot as they have done in the past few years when it comes to the NFL Draft, and that is waiting patiently for their turn because they do not have a selection in the first round for the 7th year in a row.

Using the logic that they would rather give up those picks for players that are tried and tested in the league, they haven’t used a first-round pick since Jared Goff was taken with the #1 pick back in 2016, before Sean McVay became head coach. It’s been effective though, as since McVay took over they’ve had five winning seasons in six years, made the Super Bowl twice and even won it back in 2021 (with Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey on the roster, both of whom they traded away picks for).

But just because they aren’t getting involved in the hype of the first round doesn’t mean that they can’t afford to have some fun whilst they wait until pick 36 in the second round, and just like last year, they’ve brought a little dash of Hollywood to the proceedings.

Los Angeles Rams making sure fans are hyped for draft night

Last year they released On The Clock, a ‘trailer’ that featured film stars like Dennis Quaid and Tyrese Gibson, acting as heist men ahead of the draft in Las Vegas. Well this year they’ve ramped things up a bit by going for a Breaking Bad style launch, featuring cast from the hit TV show.

Video: Los Angeles Rams release ‘Back to the lab’ on social media:

You’ll also notice that they went with the ‘Draft Lab’ concept as opposed to the mansion that they went with for last year’s event.

Can the hype turn into success for the Los Angeles Rams?

You can’t blame the Rams for wanting to have some fun with the whole event, we do need the odd team to lighten the mood a little ahead of what is a pretty serious and for the most part tedious event (you can’t imagine the New England Patriots doing this for instance).

You just have to hope they put as much effort into their preparations for the draft itself as they did for this video, because coming off the season they just had and given the major overhaul that’s taking place, they need to get each one of these picks right if they are going to start to move in the right direction.