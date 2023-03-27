Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had an epic reaction to news of former teammate Bobby Wagner in free agency.

This free agency period has certainly been one of the craziest that we have seen in recent years in the National Football League. There was a flurry of activity as soon as the free agency period opened up, but it has dried up a little bit with just the few trickles of news coming through each day.

Perhaps one of the biggest pieces of news that has emerged over recent days though has been the return of Bobby Wagner to the Seattle Seahawks, the team that initially drafted him into the league back in 2012 where he would go on to become a key member of the famed ‘Legion Of Boom’.

Whilst with the Seahawks he racked up 1,383 tackles, 78 of which were for loss, 23.5 sacks and 13 interceptions in the regular season before moving on to the Los Angeles Rams last year, where he continued to dominate with 140 tackles, 10 for loss, 6 sacks and 2 interceptions, as one of the few positives to come out of their rather dreadful season as defending Super Bowl champions (all stats from ProFootballReference).

Now though he’s returning to Seattle on a 1-year deal, and that has made one of his former Rams teammates rather uneasy.

Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp can’t take the bad news

Wagner is certainly a player that you would rather have on your team rather than facing you, and that’s why wide receiver Cooper Kupp was pretty excited to see him become a member of the team last year. However with the news that he’s now going to have to go up against him twice this year (and possibly further into the future as well), it was time for Kupp to somewhat backtrack on what he initially said as he posted this message to Twitter:

At least with this it comes across as a show of respect, knowing just how good a player he is and the sort of impact that he can have on a team.

Los Angeles Rams really need to ramp up this season

Allowing Wagner to leave and sign with the Seahawks has certainly made the Rams’ chances of making it out of the NFC West all that much harder this upcoming season. The Seahawks have just added a pretty important piece, and the San Francisco 49ers aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so the Rams were already on the back foot somewhat after last season, and now things have got even harder for them.

Could they live to regret letting Wagner walk like that?