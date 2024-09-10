Key Takeaways The Los Angeles Sparks are underdogs against the Connecticut Sun in their second straight matchup.

The Sun can still secure the No. 2 spot in the league playoffs.

Bet on the Sun to cover the spread (-10.5) and take the UNDER 158.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on Tuesday's slate features the Los Angeles Sparks (7-28 SU, 16-18-1 ATS) hosting the Connecticut Sun (25-10 SU, 15-20 ATS) as these teams clash for the fourth and final time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun Game Info When Tue. Sep 10 Where Crypto.com Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Los Angeles, CA TV SportsNet LA and NBCS-BOS

Sparks vs. Sun – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Los Angeles is a massive underdog vs. Connecticut

The season cannot end soon enough for the Sparks. Following a 6-18 start, Los Angeles has dropped 10 of its previous 11 contests and is currently amid a four-game losing skid. In the team's most recent setback — a 79-67 loss against the same Sun team they will face off against on Tuesday — Rickea Jackson scored a team-high 23 points, making nine of her 18 shot attempts. She also tallied four rebounds and three steals. Both Odyssey Sims and Dearica Hamby contributed 10 points each, but they shot a combined 4-for-15 from the floor.

On the other side of the spectrum, before the game against Los Angeles, Connecticut had dropped three of its previous five contests. In that bounce-back win over the Sparks, the Sun placed four starters in double figures. Brionna Jones paced the team's offense with 21 points and nine rebounds. DiJonai Carrington added 19 points and five assists, while DeWanna Bonner finished with 14 points and four rebounds.

Los Angeles held a three-point advantage (58-55) heading into the final frame. However, Connecticut outscored Los Angeles 24-9 in the game's final 10 minutes en route to snapping a two-game losing skid of their own. Having been eliminated from playoff contention, the Sparks have little to play for aside from pride. Conversely, the Sun could still overtake the Minnesota Lynx for the No. 2 spot in the league playoff race, as they trail them by just one game in the standings.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal Eastern vs. West matchup let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sparks vs. Sun Odds and Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

After losing by a double-digit margin two days ago, the Sparks are a 10.5-point underdog (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sparks are 3-7 ATS in their 10 outings against Eastern Conference opponents.

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in their last five home outings.

The Sparks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games played on one day of rest.

The Sun are 4-2 ATS in their last six road contests.

Connecticut has covered the spread 15 times in its last 18 games against Los Angeles.

The Sun are a perfect 5-0 against the spread in their last five road matchups against the Sparks.

Prediction: Connecticut Sun (-10.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 158.5 points (per OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the intelligent option here.

The total has gone UNDER 18 times in the Sparks' last 26 home games.

18 times in the Sparks' last 26 home games. The UNDER total is 10-4 in Los Angeles's last 14 outings following an ATS loss.

total is 10-4 in Los Angeles's last 14 outings following an ATS loss. In the Sparks' last five Tuesday night outings, the UNDER total is 4-1.

total is 4-1. The total has gone UNDER six times in the Sun's last seven matchups against the Sparks.

six times in the Sun's last seven matchups against the Sparks. The UNDER total holds a 13-1 record in Connecticut's last 14 contests against Los Angeles.

total holds a 13-1 record in Connecticut's last 14 contests against Los Angeles. In the last 27 matchups between these teams, the UNDER total has prevailed 20 times.

Prediction: UNDER 158.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365.com)

Fresh off her 21-point, nine-rebound outing against Los Angeles, Brionna Jones is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has +110 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and -140 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Do Jones' numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Jones puts up 13.7 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous meetings against the Sparks this season, Jones has averaged 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds on 59.5 percent shooting from the field.

points and rebounds on 59.5 percent shooting from the field. Jones has played against Western Conference teams 16 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 16.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 road contests, the Connecticut Sun forward averages 12.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Jones has averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Brionna Jones OVER 15.5 points

On the heels of her 23-point effort the last time these teams faced each other, Rickea Jackson is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 14.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 14.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Jackson has been putting up 12.8 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous matchups against the Sun this season, Jackson has averaged 15.7 points and 5.7 boards per outing on slash lines of .447/.143/.750.

and boards per outing on slash lines of .447/.143/.750. Jackson has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 19 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 12.6 points per game.

points per game. In 17 home contests, the Sparks rookie forward averages 12.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Jackson has averaged 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Rickea Jackson OVER 14.5 points

Sparks vs. Sun Final Picks

The Spread: Connecticut Sun (-10.5) OddsShark

Connecticut Sun (-10.5) OddsShark Over/Under: UNDER 158.5 points (OddsShark)

UNDER 158.5 points (OddsShark) Player Prop Bet #1: Brionna Jones OVER 15.5 points

Brionna Jones OVER 15.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Rickea Jackson OVER 16.5 points