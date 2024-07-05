Highlights The Los Angeles Sparks will face the Las Vegas Aces in a Western Conference matchup.

The Las Vegas Aces have a six-game winning streak, while the Sparks are struggling.

Key players to watch are A'ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby, with predictions for over 25.5 and over 17.5 points, respectively.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Los Angeles Sparks (4-15 SU, 8-10-1 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (12-6 SU, 8-10 ATS) in a battle between two teams trending in opposite directions.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Fri. July 5 Where Crypto.com Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Los Angeles, CA TV ION

Sparks vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Los Angeles is a heavy underdog vs. Las Vegas

Following a 4-7 start, the Los Angeles Sparks are in the midst of a downward spiral. They have posted losses in each of their last eight outings, including an 82-80 loss against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night.

In that contest, Stephanie Talbot was one of four of the Sparks' starters who scored in double figures. She scored a team-high 17 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. She also had eight boards, three rebounds, and three steals.

Aari McDonald also finished with 17 points and six assists. Dearica Hamby—the team's leading scorer—added 16 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. Los Angeles led 64-52 heading into the final frame. Unfortunately, they failed to close the deal as the team was outscored by a 30-16 margin in the fourth quarter. Given their recent stretch of misfortune, it is difficult to foresee a scenario in which they keep up with the defending champions.

On the other side of this matchup? What can I say? The Las Vegas Aces are rolling right now. This squad looked like a very mediocre group, going 6-6 in the first 12 contests. Since Chelsea Gray returned to the lineup, however, Las Vegas has produced victories in each of their last six contests. Furthermore, the average margin of victory during the six-game winning streak is 16 points per contest. Simply put, the defending champions are making it known that they will be a force to be reckoned with for the rest of the season.

In the team's 98-77 win over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night, Kelsey Plum had another solid performance. She paced the team's offense with 28 points and three assists. She shot 10-of-13 from the floor and a sizzling 6-of-9 from 3-point range. It is worth mentioning that she did her damage in just 25 minutes of action.

Las Vegas also received a solid outing from Jackie Young. She added 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson contributed 18 points (9-12 FG), nine rebounds and four assists. The MVP front-runner also tallied three steals and three blocked shots, continuing to show why she is one of the best two-way players in the "W". Will the Aces continue their dominance, or will the Sparks find a way to pull off a major upset?

Now that we have set the stage for this Western Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sparks vs. Aces Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Considering their six-game win streak, it should not come as a surprise that the Aces are favored to win this game by 12.5 points (via 365Scores.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sparks are 2-5-1 ATS in their last eight home contests.

Los Angeles is 4-2 ATS in its last six "home" games against Las Vegas.

The Aces are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Las Vegas is 2-4 ATS in its last six road outings.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-2.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 170.5 points (per BleacherNation.com. Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER 14 times in the Sparks' last 17 outings.

14 times in the Sparks' last 17 outings. In its last 21 matchups against Los Angeles, the UNDER total has cashed in 15 times.

total has cashed in 15 times. Los Angeles and Las Vegas are averaging a combined 166.3 points per contest this season, which is 4.2 points less than the over/under total.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged 168.1 points per game, which is 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Prediction: UNDER 170.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Full disclosure: Kelsey Plum was my initial selection, but there were no player props available for her at the time of the writing. Wilson — who leads the team in scoring, rebounding, steals, and assists — is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 25.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 25.5 points.

Do Wilson's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Wilson is averaging 26.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two meetings against the Sparks this season, Wilson is averaging 26.5 points and nine boards per game.

points and nine boards per game. Wilson has played against Western Conference teams 10 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 28.5 points per outing.

points per outing. In seven road contests, the two-time champion is averaging 28.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Wilson has averaged 22.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 25.5 points

Like Wilson, Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks in multiple categories as well, including scoring, rebounding, and steals. With that being said, she is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 17.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 17.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Hamby has averaged 18.3 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two encounters between these two teams, Hamby has averaged 23.0 points (on 69.2 percent shooting) and nine rebounds per contest.

points (on 69.2 percent shooting) and nine rebounds per contest. Hamby has suited up against Western Conference teams nine times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.0 points per game.

points per game. In eight home contests, the Aces guard is averaging 18.4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Hamby has averaged 16.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 17.5 points

Sparks vs. Aces Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-12.5) 365Scores.com

Las Vegas Aces (-12.5) 365Scores.com Over/Under: UNDER 170.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

UNDER 170.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: A'ja Wilson OVER 25.5 points

A'ja Wilson OVER 25.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Dearica Hamby OVER 17.5 points