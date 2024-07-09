Highlights The Los Angeles Sparks face the Minnesota Lynx in a key WNBA matchup.

The Sparks have struggled recently, while the Lynx have a strong season record.

GIVEMESPORT provides betting picks, including a 5.5-point spread favoring the Lynx and an under 155.5 points prediction.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and the lone game on tap from today's slate features the Los Angeles Sparks (5-16 SU, 9-11-1 ATS) hosting the Minnesota Lynx (16-6 SU, 14-8 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx Game Info When Tues. July 9 Where Crypto.com Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Los Angeles, CA TV Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports North

Sparks vs. Lynx – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Los Angeles is the underdog vs. Minnesota

Following an eight-game losing skid that dropped them to 4-15, the Sparks bounced back with an inspired 98-93 victory over the Las Vegas Aces last Friday. The positive vibes from that win were short-lived, though, as Los Angeles followed that up with an 84-78 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night.

In that contest, Dearica Hamby paced the team's offense with 25 points along with nine rebounds on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Rickea Jackson added 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists for a Sparks squad that placed just two starters in double figures while shooting 38.7 percent overall and an abysmal 20.8 percent from 3-point range.

Despite their shortcomings from a scoring perspective, Los Angeles overcame a double-digit deficit and eventually tied the game at 78 with 41 seconds left in regulation. Unfortunately, Phoenix closed the game on a 6-0 run, handing the Sparks their ninth loss in 10 outings.

On the other side of this matchup, the Lynx reeled off 13 wins in their first 16 games. Since that solid start, Minnesota has gone 2-3 across their last five outings. But despite this recent stretch, the Lynx still have the third-best record in the league, albeit by a slim one-game lead over the Seattle Storm .

In their recent outing, the Lynx snapped a two-game skid with a 74-67 win over the Washington Mystics on Saturday. Courtney Williams tied for team-high scoring honors with 17 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

Kayla McBride also scored 17 points, connecting on six of 12 shot attempts, including a 2-of-4 effort from distance. Despite the talent disparity between these two teams, the Mystics held a two-point advantage (57-55) after 36 minutes of action. However, Minnesota outscored Washington 19-10 in the final frame en route to their 15th win of the season.

Can the Sparks generate enough offense against one of the top defensive teams in the league, or will the Lynx hand them their 10th loss in 11 games?

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sparks vs. Lynx Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Lynx opened as a 7.5-point favorite, but that line has moved to 5.5 points at the time of this writing (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sparks are 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 outings.

Los Angeles is 1-5-1 ATS in its last seven matchups against Minnesota.

The Lynx have failed to cover the spread four times in their last five games.

Minnesota is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road outings.

In their last five road games against Los Angeles, the Lynx are a perfect 5-0 against the spread.

Prediction: Minnesota Lynx (-5.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 155.5 points (per Bet365.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER 15 times in the Sparks' last 19 home games.

15 times in the Sparks' last 19 home games. In each of the last five matchups between these teams, the UNDER total has prevailed.

total has prevailed. The UNDER total is 13-2 in the Lynx's last 15 matchups against Los Angeles.

total is 13-2 in the Lynx's last 15 matchups against Los Angeles. Los Angeles and Phoenix have failed to surpass the points total for this matchup four times in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Prediction: UNDER 155.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

The Lynx do-it-all forward, Napheesa Collier, is out indefinitely with a foot injury. Kayla McBride was my go-to player for Minnesota in their previous contest. So, in the spirit of keeping things interesting, I'm going with Alanna Smith as the player to watch for the road team. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 12.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 12.5 points.

Do Smith's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Smith is averaging 11.8 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two meetings against the Sparks this season, Smith has averaged 11.0 points per contest on 53.8 percent shooting from the floor.

points per contest on 53.8 percent shooting from the floor. Smith has played against Western Conference teams 13 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 12.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In nine road contests, the Minnesota Lynx forward is averaging 13.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Smith has averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Alanna Smith OVER 12.5 points

Dearica Hamby is the engine that makes this Sparks team go. But for this matchup, we are going to spotlight a different player, Rickea Jackson, who is the team's second-leading scorer. She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 11.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 11.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Jackson is putting up 10.9 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two encounters between these two teams, Jackson has averaged 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds on shooting splits of .467/.000/.875.

points and 6.0 rebounds on shooting splits of .467/.000/.875. Jackson has suited up against Western Conference teams 11 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 11.3 points per game.

points per game. In 10 home contests, the Sparks forward is averaging 11.0 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Jackson has averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Rickea Jackson OVER 11.5 points

Sparks vs. Lynx Final Picks

The Spread: Minnesota Lynx (-5.5) OddShark

Minnesota Lynx (-5.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 155.5 points (Bet365.com)

UNDER 155.5 points (Bet365.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Alanna Smith OVER 12.5 points

Alanna Smith OVER 12.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Rickea Jackson OVER 11.5 points