Key Takeaways The Los Angeles Sparks are massive underdogs against the league's top team.

The Liberty have a 26-5 record, best in the WNBA, with Breanna Stewart leading the charge.

Betting trends favor New York Liberty (-13.5) for the spread and the "OVER" 165 points for the game.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on today's slate features the Los Angeles Sparks (6-24 SU, 14-15-1 ATS) hosting the New York Liberty (26-5 SU, 16-15 ATS) in a battle between the top team in the league vs. the worst team in the association.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. New York Liberty Game Info When Wed. Aug 28 Where Crypto.com Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Los Angeles, CA TV NBA TV, WTHR-13, Peachtree TV

Sparks vs. Liberty – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Los Angeles is the underdog vs. New York

The Sparks are amid their worst season in franchise history. Following a 6-17 start, they have lost seven straight games for the second time this season. In the team's most recent setback, a 113-110 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Wings , rookie Rickea Jackson scored a team-high 25 points and handed out four assists.

Dearica Hamby finished with 21 points and five assists, making nine of her 12 shot attempts. Odyssey Sims led the second unit with 26 points and a game-high 10 assists.

LA led by a 92-73 margin heading into the final frame. Unfortunately, the 19-point advantage was not enough as the Wings outscored the Sparks by a 40-18 margin in the game's final minutes to escape with a three-point win. To make matters worse, Los Angeles shot 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range, but it was not enough to prevent them from posting their 24th loss of the season.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Liberty enter this tilt with the best record in the "W". Thanks to an eight-game winning streak, New York has posted nine wins across its last 10 outings. After a 72-64 setback against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, the Liberty responded with an 84-70 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Monday night.

Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart set the tone for the Liberty, scoring 21 points along with six rebounds and six assists. Courtney Vandersloot tallied 16 points, six boards, and four assists. Jonquel Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Already ahead 59-53 going into the fourth quarter, the Liberty stretched their advantage to 17 points midway through the period en route to their league-leading 26th win. New York is 3-0 against Los Angeles this season, and each of those wins were by a double-digit margin. Based on that, don't expect the outcome to be any different, as these teams clash for the fourth and final time in 2024.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal Eastern vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sparks vs. Liberty Odds and Picks

Spread

The Sparks opened as a 12.5-point underdog. However, the line has moved to 13.5 points at the time of this writing (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sparks are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games.

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in their last five outings against Eastern Conference opponents.

The Liberty are 8-2 ATS in their last nine games overall.

New York is 6-1 ATS in their last seven contests following an ATS win.

Prediction: New York Liberty (-13.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 165 points (per OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart option here.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Sparks' last six home games.

four times in the Sparks' last six home games. The OVER total is a perfect 4-0 in Los Angeles's last four matchups against teams with a winning record.

total is a perfect 4-0 in Los Angeles's last four matchups against teams with a winning record. The total has gone OVER four times in the Liberty's last five games against the Sparks.

four times in the Liberty's last five games against the Sparks. The OVER total holds a 4-0 record in New York's last four contests against teams with a losing record.

total holds a 4-0 record in New York's last four contests against teams with a losing record. Prediction: OVER 165 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365.com)

In addition to her 21-6-6 performance against Phoenix, Breanna Stewart leads New York in scoring, steals, and assists, thus making her the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Do Stewart's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Stewart is putting up 19.7 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous meetings against the Sparks this season, Stewart has averaged 25.7 points on 59.6 percent shooting overall and 43.8 percent from distance.

points on 59.6 percent shooting overall and 43.8 percent from distance. Stewart has played against Western Conference teams 13 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 road contests, the two-time MVP averages 20.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Stewart has averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Breanna Stewart OVER 20.5 points

Dearica Hamby has been one of the few bright spots for the Sparks this season, leading this group in scoring, rebounds, and steals. Given that fact, she is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Hamby has been putting up 17.8 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous matchups against the Liberty this season, Hamby has averaged 14.3 points per outing on slash lines of .485/.400/.563.

per outing on slash lines of .485/.400/.563. Hamby has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 14.1 points per game.

points per game. In 14 home contests, the Sparks forward averages 18.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Hamby has averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only once during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

Sparks vs. Liberty Final Picks

The Spread: New York Liberty (-13.5) OddsShark

New York Liberty (-13.5) OddsShark Over/Under: OVER 165 points (OddsShark)

OVER 165 points (OddsShark) Player Prop Bet #1: Breanna Stewart OVER 20.5 points

Breanna Stewart OVER 20.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points