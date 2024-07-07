Highlights The Los Angeles Sparks ended their eight-game losing skid with a win against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

The Phoenix Mercury recently snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the Dallas Wings.

Key players to watch are Kahleah Copper and Dearica Hamby, with both favored to go over their respective player prop bets.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from Sunday's slate features the Los Angeles Sparks (5-15 SU, 9-10-1 ATS) hosting the Phoenix Mercury (10-10 SU, 12-8 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Info When Sun. July 7 Where Crypto.com Arena Time 7:00 PM EST Location Los Angeles, CA TV AZFamily, Mercury Live, and SportsNet LA

Sparks vs. Mercury – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Los Angeles is a slight underdog vs. Phoenix

Following a 4-7 start, the Los Angeles Sparks endured a painful eight-game skid that dropped them to 4-15 on the WNBA season. Surprisingly, this group ended its losing skid with an unexpected 98-93 overtime win against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Friday night.

In that contest, four of Los Angeles's starting five scored in double figures, headlined by Dearica Hamby's 28-point, 14-rebound effort. She also tallied four rebounds and one steal.

Aari McDonald added 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. McDonald also grabbed five rebounds, handed out three assists, and collected two steals. Despite shooting just 37.2 percent from the field, the Sparks had a 10-point advantage at intermission. Although the Aces rallied to send the game into an overtime session, Los Angeles was able to close the deal down the stretch to win its first game in nearly a month.

On the other other side of this matchup, following an 8-7 start, the Mercury have gone 2-3 across their last five outings. They recently snapped a two-game losing streak with a 104-96 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night. All five of the Mercury's starting five reached double figures. In fact, this unit accounted for 99 of the team's 104 points.

Kahleah Copper pumped in a team-high 34 points on 70 percent shooting from the field (14-20 FG), while connecting on three of her four attempts from distance.

Brittney Griner added 24 points and eight rebounds. Future Hall-of-Famer Diana Taurasi contributed 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Although she was just 2-of-8 from the floor, Taurasi finished 10-of-11 from the charity stripe. Phoenix shot 55.4 percent overall and 47.8 percent from 3. Needless to say, this group is hoping to duplicate this efficient effort against the Sparks.

Now that we have set the stage for this Western Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sparks vs. Mercury Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Mercury opened as a seven-point favorite, but that line has moved to three points at the time of this writing (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sparks are 4-2 ATS in their last six outings.

Los Angeles is 3-5-1 ATS in its last nine home games.

The Mercury are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 contests.

In its last eight road matchups against Los Angeles, Phoenix is 1-7 against the spread.

Prediction: Phoenix Mercury (-3)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 167.5 points (per BleacherNation.com. Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER 14 times in the Sparks' last 18 home games.

14 times in the Sparks' last 18 home games. Los Angeles has had just nine games this season in which the final score was more than the 167.5 over/under total.

In the Mercury's 20 games this season, the combined score exceeded the projected scoring total for this matchup 10 times.

Los Angeles and Phoenix have averaged a combined 162 points per contest, which is 5.5 points less than this matchup's total.

Prediction: UNDER 167.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Fresh off her 34-point explosion against the Wings, Kahleah Copper is my key player to watch for the Mercury. She currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 23.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 23.5 points.

Do Copper's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Copper is averaging 22.4 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two meetings against the Sparks this season, Copper is averaging 18.0 points and four boards per game on 41.9 percent shooting.

points and four boards per game on 41.9 percent shooting. Copper has played against Western Conference teams 13 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 24.5 points per outing.

points per outing. In nine road contests, the Phoenix Mercury guard is averaging 21.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Copper has averaged 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kahleah Copper OVER 23.5 points

In addition to her solid 28-point, 14-rebound effort against Las Vegas, Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks in scoring, rebounding, and steals, making her the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Hamby is averaging 18.8 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two encounters between these two teams, Hamby has averaged 26.0 points and 5.5 rebounds on shooting splits of .690/.875/.455.

points and 5.5 rebounds on shooting splits of .690/.875/.455. Hamby has suited up against Western Conference teams 10 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.7 points per game.

points per game. In nine home contests, the Sparks forward is averaging 19.4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Hamby has averaged 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 18.5 points

Sparks vs. Mercury Final Picks

The Spread: Phoenix Mercury (-3) OddShark

Phoenix Mercury (-3) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 167.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

UNDER 167.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Kahleah Copper OVER 23.5 points

Kahleah Copper OVER 23.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Dearica Hamby OVER 18.5 points