Highlights The New York Knicks' successful offseason was just overshadowed a bit by Isaiah Hartenstein's departure to Oklahoma City.

Hartenstein's unique skills and toughness will be missed.

The Knicks must find cost-effective options to fill the center void left by Hartenstein.

The New York Knicks have been perhaps the biggest story in free agency for several reasons: Their position as next up on the NBA's contenders list after an incredible season, vaulting into that elite tier after acquiring Mikal Bridges , re-signing coveted free agent OG Anunoby , and their financial dilemma at the center position.

New York has undoubtedly had a successful offseason so far after building the best defensive wing tandem in basketball and forming the deepest eight-man rotation in the league. Running out a lineup of Jalen Brunson , Bridges, Anunoby, Julius Randle and a center makes the Knicks a threat to any team in the NBA, even the defending champion Boston Celtics .

However, all the good vibes in the Big Apple were tempered a bit Monday morning when beloved big man Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder for three years and $87 million.

New York cannot hold it against Hartenstein, as salary cap realities only allowed them to offer four years and $72.5 million to the 26-year-old.

The Knicks now must turn to cheaper options in-house or on the open market to fill the gigantic void left by Hartenstein. This is still a phenomenal team, but the loss of its center will hurt New York in several ways.

Hartenstein Provided A Completely Different Offensive Skillset

The big man allowed New York to play five-out and space the floor

Hartenstein has one of the more unique playing styles in the NBA for a big man, as he is capable of many things on the offensive side of the floor. Oklahoma City's newest signing is a special passer for his size, can finish anything around the rim, has one of the best big-man floaters in the league and is an incredible offensive rebounder.

All of these skills opened up everything for New York on that end, especially once Hartenstein took over the starting job in December and never looked back.

The Knicks took off after Hartenstein replaced the injured Mitchell Robinson, primarily on the offensive end, and posted the sixth-best record in the NBA over the final 61 games. Adding Anunoby on Jan. 1 was another huge factor in their improvement, but Hartenstein changed the formula for this team.

Hartenstein's Value Team Record (NBA Rank) ORTG (NBA Rank) DRTG Knicks Before 12/9 12-9 (12th) 115.5 (11th) 111.9 (9th) Knicks After 12/9 38-23 (6th) 118.0 (7th) 112.6 (8th) Playoffs 7-6 (5th) 118.1 (2nd) 120.6 (15th)

Because of his slick touch on floaters and Nikola Jokic -esque passing, Hartenstein was a perfect roll man for Brunson to work with. All season long, he punished opponents for doubling the All-Star guard near halfcourt by slipping into open space and dominating versus a four-on-three on the backside.

For more than a decade, Draymond Green has exemplified how a skilled big can transform an offense by making the right reads in pick-and-roll once an elite guard ( Stephen Curry , Brunson) draws two defenders.

Hartenstein has no weaknesses as an offensive hub, as he can make every pass to the perimeter or cutters, can throw a lob if the rim protector helps and has a soft touch on his floater if the big stays at the basket.

Add in Hartenstein's strength as a screener and dribble-handoff guy, and he was the perfect center to run New York's five-out offense.

OKC’s New Center Is an Elite Offensive Rebounder

He was a huge part of New York's identity

It has been well-documented that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau's teams are built on toughness and grit. That's what he prioritizes above all else in a basketball team, and no player has embodied that mentality better than Hartenstein over the past two seasons.

The six-year veteran gave everything to the Knicks every single night, whether it was defending with relentless energy, diving on the floor for loose balls or pounding the offensive glass.

This was never more apparent than in the Knicks' injury-shortened playoff run, when Hartenstein dominated the glass in a way rarely seen in the NBA anymore. Despite ranking just 20th in the playoffs for total rebounds per contest (partly because of lower minutes), Hartenstein grabbed an absurd 3.8 offensive rebounds per game, which came in at third in the league.

Several times, Hartenstein broke the will of opposing teams with unbelievable offensive rebounding plays or performances. Knicks fans will always remember the one-vs-five board he grabbed against the Philadelphia 76ers that led to Donte DiVincenzo's legendary game-winner, or his 17-rebound (and 12-offensive-rebound) masterpiece in Game 5 versus the Indiana Pacers .

Offensive Glass Monster Statistic ORPG RPG Team REB% MPG Regular Season 3.3 (7th) 8.3 (28th) 52.7% (1st) 25.3 Playoffs 3.8 (3rd) 7.8 (20th) 52.1% (4th) 29.8

*Important to note: Hartenstein did this in relatively few minutes

Hartenstein represented the hard-nosed mentality not just of the team but the city itself, and he will be sorely missed by everyone in the Knicks organization.

Hartenstein Is Better and More Reliable Than Mitchell Robinson

Robinson is a good center, but Hartenstein's versatility gives him an edge

Luckily for the Knicks, they had two starting-caliber centers on the roster when Hartenstein departed for Oklahoma City.

Mitchell Robinson is an excellent player with a lot of upside, but Hartenstein is just a more effective player for the Knicks at this point. This is due to several factors: durability, offensive and defensive versatility and skill.

Firstly, Hartenstein is an extremely durable player, playing 68, 82 and 75 games in the last three seasons, respectively, while Robinson struggles to stay on the court. Unfortunately, Robinson has missed 23 or more games in three of the past four seasons, sitting out 51, 41 and 23 contests in those three campaigns, and also was injured in New York's second-round loss to Indiana.

Hartenstein also provides much more matchup versatility on both sides of the ball. He is an excellent offensive player who can finish around the rim with any type of shot, is an elite playmaker and opened up the floor for New York's best scorers. Robinson, meanwhile, is an incredible athlete, dunker and offensive rebounder, but can do little with the ball in his hands.

His presence on the floor gives opponents a way to attack the Knicks' offense.

OKC's new signee is also great defensively, both at the rim and switching onto the perimeter. Robinson is perhaps a better rim protector, but he struggles a bit guarding ballhandlers compared to Hartenstein. This shouldn't be the biggest issue for New York, however, as he is still a capable switcher.

Lastly, Robinson's free-throw woes are a huge problem late in games, while Hartenstein is very solid from the charity stripe.

Hartenstein vs. Robinson Player Avg. GP Since 2021 Career FT% Hartenstein 67.8 (85.2%) 68.9 Robinson 48.3 (60.7%) 51.8

However, Robinson does provide a shutdown defensive element that Hartenstein doesn't. A perfect example of this came in the first round against Philadelphia this past postseason when he was able to contain Joel Embiid while Hartenstein got destroyed by the size and strength of the 76ers' superstar.