Highlights Hawks face a tough decision on who to trade in the summer off-season: Trae Young or Dejounte Murray?

Murray's recent success in Trae Young's absence could make him a more valuable asset.

Murray's leadership and unique ability to connect with teammates may influence Hawks' decision.

The Atlanta Hawks have some important - and difficult – decisions to make over the future of their franchise during this upcoming off-season, and whether to trade either one or both of their backcourt stars in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

With the NBA regular season drawing to a close, rumors are already beginning to circle over next season and beyond, and per league insider Mark Medina, the Hawks could well opt to keep Murray over Young due to his ‘unique’ ability of being able to connect more with his teammates, despite Young being the ‘more proven’ star.

Hawks Have ‘Difficult Offseason’ Decisions To Make

Recent reports suggest the organization are going to trade one of their star guards

The Hawks still hold onto the hope of reaching the 2023-24 post-season, having seen a sudden spike in form of late which has seen them cement their place in the Play-In tournament, where they will face off against the Chicago Bulls in the 9th/10th place battle for the chance to have a go at earning the coveted eighth, and final, playoff seed.

What makes this surging run extra impressive is that they have done so despite three-time All-Star Trae Young, who has been sidelined with a finger injury since late February.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Trae Young Dejounte Murray On-Court Off-Court On-Court Off-Court ORTG 116.3 114.4 117.1 112.4 DRTG 118.9 115.4 119.5 112.3 NRTG -2.6 -1.0 -2.4 0.0 TS% 58.2 57.3 57.6 58.2 PACE 104.91 99.35 101.45 102.84 PIE 48.5 48.6 47.9 50.3

But, while the Hawks are still battling in the latter stage of their regular season campaign, much of the attention has swung to what the organization will do, looking ahead to next season and beyond, with reports already beginning to surface that they could part ways with one of their All-Star guards during the upcoming off-season, with both the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs thought to be potential suitors for either player.

Dejounte Murray was initially on the hot seat leading into the trade deadline, when it was widely expected that Atlanta were going to move on from the 27-year-old.

However, such is the NBA and no deal ever materialized, but having stepped up his on-court level of play in his back-court partner’s absence, the narrative has now shifted, with rumors rife that indicate that it could now be Young – who envisions himself staying in Atlanta - who may be suiting up elsewhere as early as next season.

Medina weighed in with his views, and feels that although Young is more of a star player, there is more uncertainty over his fit with other players in the team than Murray.

“No doubt Trae is a better andmore proven player, but when it comes to thinking about the future, about how does this player fit in our team, and how can he fit with other players that we can potentially get? I think that there are a lot fewer question marks surrounding DejounteMurray from that aspect,so it's going to be a difficult off-season that the Hawks have to handle here."

Murray Is a ‘Unique’ Guy To Have on the Team

Medina recalled a conversation he had with Hawks head coach Quin Snyder over Murray’s performances of late in particular, especially when having to step up in the absence of his backcourt partner, to which Snyder’s comments were full of praise for how he has taken on more of a leadership role through his play on both sides of the ball, and how he has been able to connect with and care about all his teammates.

"IaskedQuin Snyder about DejounteMurray’sseason and how he's managed the ups and downs with wins-losses, playing with and without Trae Young, and what really stuck with me with Quin’sanswer is that he called Murraya unique guy because he has the ability to connect with a lot of different teammates. He’s really competitive and cares about winning, but he also cares about his teammates, and he's also willing to adjust to any role here. So, even if TraeYoung is a more talented player, I think that Dejountehas shown that he's a really good scorer, he can be a dependable defender, and even though he's not a finished product, he is a player that has the potential to play both on and off the ball.”

Murray’s Recent Success in Young’s Absence

24.6 PPG, 9.0 APG, and 5.6 RPG since Young’s injury

Despite having been one of the top trade deadline targets, Murray has quietly been having a career-high scoring year, averaging 22.4 points at a 45.9 percent shooting clip from the field, and 36.9 percent from downtown, his best mark from distance since the 2019-20 shortened season, perhaps being a leading factor as to why Snyder 'lobbied' with the Hawks front office to keep the guard on the roster until at least the remainder of the season.

Dejounte Murray - 2023-24 Season Splits Category Pre Young's Injury Post Young's Injury Win% .403 .545 PPG 21.4 24.6 APG 5.3 9.0 RPG 5.1 5.6 FG% 46.3 45.1 3PT% 36.4 36.4

But, since Young was sidelined with injury, the 2022 All-Star has turned even more of a corner, seeing his offensive production soar to 24.6 points on 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 8.9 assists and 5.6 assists in the 22 games he has featured in.

With Murray becoming the primary play-maker - a role in which he has thrived in - he has seen marked increases in his distribution output, whereby he has averaged a career-high 9.0 assists per contest, which, in turn, has led to 23.6 points created of Atlanta's 112.0 total points scored per night.

Furthermore, during this 22-game span, he has also generated a 13.0 percent assist-to-pass percentage.

This is up from his 5.5 assists average in his previous 54 games, which led to only 14.2 points created per outing, and an assist-to-pass percentage of 10.6 percent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In March, Murray averaged 26.1 PPG, 8.8. APG, 2.3 SPG and 4.0 3PM, becoming the only player in the NBA to rank top 10 in PPG, APG, SPG and 3PM that month.

Young's absence has also seen Murray make some adjustments when it comes to shooting, which has seen increases in his shooting efficiency, particularly in catch-and-shoot situations, having gone from averaging 4.3 points at 36.9 percent efficiency, to 5.5 points at 44.1 percent efficiency.

Additionally, the guard has almost doubled his points production from pull-up attempts, having previously averaged 6.7 points per game at a 44.5 percent shooting clip before Young's injury, to now amassing 11.3 points, albeit at a slightly reduced 43.5 percent.

Overall, Murray has been impressive since taking on the majority of playmaking duties while his All-Star teammate has been sat on the sidelines.

While his play alone cannot be wholly attributed to the Hawks' recent hot fire form, it has certainly been a significant factor in their recent run, and that could just be the difference maker in who eventually gets traded.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.