Lou Williams admits that the team didn't have the right mindset to compete in the bubble and didn't want to be there.

Williams' career declined after leaving the Clippers, and he attributes it to becoming too comfortable at home.

Over the last decade, perhaps no team in the NBA has consistently underperformed relative to its expectations on a level approaching that of the Los Angeles Clippers. Whether you're talking about the earliest days of 'Lob City,' the upward move under Doc Rivers, the plucky squads that bridged the gap into the modern era or the current super-team iteration with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the common thread has been an inability to truly break into the championship scene.

If former Clippers star and sixth-man extraordinaire Lou Williams' latest admission on what happened with the team in the bubble back in 2020 is any indication, Los Angeles' B-team may just have a culture problem (that now spans multiple coaching staffs). As Williams told it during a recent appearance on Trae Young's podcast From the Point, via YouTube, the team basically opted not to shoot for an NBA title after entering the bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic and, in so doing, squandered what may have been its best opportunity to actually take the league's top prize.

“It was a struggle to get us to the bubble to begin with. We didn’t even want to go,” Williams confessed to the Atlanta Hawks star. “So, I think, just mentally, we came into it without the right mindset to finish the job. We didn’t even want to be there.”

Clearly, this isn't the kind of thing you want to hear if you're a Clippers fan. And one could argue that it doesn't bode well for the current club given the fact that the same two players are leading the charge in L.A. today.

If the Clippers couldn't get up and compete in the bubble, can we expect them to now?

As Williams tells it, the whole situation — playing in strict lockdown conditions amid a global pandemic and the social justice movement that was also occurring at the time — took its toll on the team. Moreover, the Clippers allowed some of the noise about the validity of a bubble championship to affect their approach to the whole endeavor.

"I think I was in the bubble for 97 days ... I think about day 67, I was like 'let’s get the f*** out of here,'” Williams said. “Mentally, we weren't in it for the long game. We didn’t really see the pot of gold at the end of it. We started to hear the rumblings that nobody is going to respect this ‘chip so we kind of just took our foot off the gas.”

On the one hand, it's completely reasonable for the players to have responded the way they did given the circumstances. On the other, Leonard and George joined forces in Hollywood with a championship on their minds and this ended up being their opening salvo: a too-cool-for-school punting away of what might have been their best chance to ascend to the top of the mountain in franchise history following multiple decades of futility.

And while Rivers was ousted that summer in favor of Tyronn Lue, the same two players who were setting the tone back then are still acting as the tip of the spear now (only now they're older, and have even more playoff failures to their credit). Meanwhile, the next tier on the club's masthead is composed of James Harden and Russell Westbrook — aging ballers with quirky games and the wrong sort of reputations where the team dynamic is concerned.

As such, one can't help but wonder if we have already seen the best this version of the Clippers has to offer. At their best, they made a conscious choice not to compete, if Williams is to be believed; one has to wonder what their mindset is now after years of coming up short. In any case, team chairman Steve Ballmer and president Lawrence Frank may want to re-think their approach to roster construction and the kind of culture they have fostered.

Williams' career ran out of steam after the Clippers sent him to the Hawks

Lou Williams' Last 3 NBA Seasons PTS REB AST 2019-20 18.2 3.1 5.6 2020-21 11.3 2.1 3.4 2021-22 6.3 1.6 1.9

What Williams was able to do with the Clippers over parts of four seasons was pretty incredible for a 6-foot-1 player who was already in his 30s. In 261 appearances for the franchise, he averaged 19.1 points and 5.1 assists per game, while sinking 36.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Alas, his career bottomed out in a hurry after he was traded back to his hometown Hawks in 2021. During a recent appearance on George's Podcast P show, via YouTube, Williams opined that he simply got too comfortable in his old digs.

“I think that’s what buried me! They should have sent me somewhere else. It’s just complacency when you’re at the crib. I kept telling them y’all can count my days. I’m too comfortable at home.”

