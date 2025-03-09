Summary Some of the most memorable moments in WWE history have been accompanied by equally historic 'pops' from the crowd.

It is a response which every professional wrestler spends their formative years dreaming of.

The likes of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan have played their parts in deafening crowd pops over the years.

The 'pop'. A word synonymous with professional wrestling, and specifically, its fans. A pop is used to describe the reaction, be it big or small, of the crowd to a particular moment in or out of the ring. Throughout the years in WWE, there have been almost too many deafening pops to count. But occasionally, one stands out above the rest. Be it owing to a surprise return, match result or even a debut, the WWE universe has never been shy in making clear their delight. The likes of Triple H, Hulk Hogan and John Cena have been responsible for some of the most memorable crowd reactions in history. In this article, we take a look at 10 of the loudest pops of all time in the WWE.

Ranking factors

Context - The significance of the moment in which the pop arrived.

- The significance of the moment in which the pop arrived. Superstars involved - Only the best in the business can provoke such historic responses.

- Only the best in the business can provoke such historic responses. Loudness of crowd - Most important of all, the sheer deafening nature of the reaction.

Rank Name Moment Date 1 Stone Cold Steve Austin Saving Mankind January 4th, 1999 2 Hulk Hogan Bodyslam on Andre the Giant March 29th, 1987 3 Stone Cold Steve Austin Saving The Rock April 30th, 2000 4 British Bulldog Winning Intercontinental Championship August 29th, 1992 5 Triple H Return from injury January 7th, 2002 6 Chris Jericho Debut August 9th, 1999 7 Hardy Boyz WrestleMania return April 2nd, 2017 8 Dolph Ziggler Cashing in Money in the Bank April 8th, 2013 9 Bret Hart Shawn Michaels trolls Montreal August 15, 2005 10 John Cena Return at the Royal Rumble January 27, 2008

10 John Cena's Royal Rumble Return

We kick our list of the top 10 loudest pops in WWE history into gear with a memorable return. Upon John Cena's music hitting at the 2008 Royal Rumble, everyone from fans to superstars and announcers were left in disbelief. 'The Greatest of all Time' had previously been sidelined with a serious pectoral injury, which was expected to see him miss around six months of action. Cena, though, managed his comeback in half this time. Emerging as the 30th entrant at the '08 Rumble, the Massachusetts native set his sights on re-capturing the WWE Championship which he had previously been forced to vacate. Whilst Triple H watched on from the ring in horror, the crowd pop was one for the ages.

9 Shawn Michaels Teases Bret Hart Comeback

Next up comes a somewhat unusual moment, in that it didn't feature the superstar on whom the pop was based. During an episode of Monday Night Raw back in 2005, Shawn Michaels took his place in front of a raucous Montreal crowd. 'The Heartbreak Kid', owing to his historic rivalry with Canada native Bret Hart, was public enemy no.1 in the eyes of those in attendance. Upon Hart's entrance music dropping out of the blue in the thick of Michaels' promo, the roof at The Bell Centre, in turn, nearly came clean off. But it was all a ruse. As 'HBK's expression turned from shock to amusement, it became clear that he had simply baited the home crowd into believing that Hart was present.

8 Dolph Ziggler Cashes In

Few moments in professional wrestling conjure up the kind of crowd reaction as is noted upon the holder of the 'Money in the Bank' contract cashing in. And perhaps the loudest pop of all cash-ins in WWE history came in April of 2013. On an episode of Raw the night after WrestleMania, World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio found himself grounded and helpless in the ring. Injured after a Handicap Match victory over Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter, the Mexican was ripe for the picking. Upon the words 'I'm here to show the world' filling the Izod Center, the pop was, in turn, nothing short of deafening. Dolph Ziggler from here made use of the Zig Zag to pin the unpopular Del Rio, with the referee's 3-count having been met with a 2nd booming response from the New Jersey crowd.

7 The Hardy Boyz Return At WrestleMania

WWE

The 2nd return on our list remains one of the most frequently re-watched in recent WWE history. And this should come as little surprise. WrestleMania + The Hardy Boyz = a whole lot of happy fans. Back at 'Mania 33 in 2017, the Raw Tag Team titles were up for grabs in a 3-team Ladder Match between Sheamus and Cesaro, Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. After The New Day arrived onto the stage, though, it was announced that one more unnamed tag team would be joining the fray, to make the contest a Fatal 4-way. Not even in their wildest dreams, however, did the WWE universe expect the legendary Hardy Boyz to emerge from backstage. The ensuing pop was one of the loudest ever, with Jeff and Matt Hardy having gone on to roll back the years to secure their 7th Tag Team Championships.

6 Chris Jericho's Iconic Debut

When it comes to WWE debuts, few can compete in terms of pure impact with that of Chris Jericho. Everything about Y2J's arrival in the WWE was perfect. From the long-running countdown teasers, to his 'Raw is Jericho' shout, and the fact that it interrupted a promo courtesy of none other than The Rock. Jericho had long been one of the biggest names in wrestling, lauded for his work with WCW. On an episode of Raw is War in 1999, the significance of the Canadian's long-awaited bow on the biggest stage in the sport was therefore not at all lost on those in attendance. The Allstate Arena crowd provided us with one of the biggest pops ever.

Related 10 Most Heartbreaking Moments In WWE History (Ranked) The WWE has broken the hearts of wrestling fans on countless occasions over the years.

5 Triple H Injury Comeback

Credit: WWE

From one WWE icon to another, next up comes Triple H's famous injury return in 2002. Back in May of 2001, 'The Game' picked up what was later revealed to be a career-threatening injury. After tearing his quad completely off the bone during an episode of Raw, the current CCO of the biggest organisation in wrestling was faced with an agonising road to recovery. The following January, though, such endeavours were all made worth it. After the lights went out at Madison Square Garden, Triple H's music hitting gave rise to a pop which shook the foundations of the building to its core. The WWE is simply not the same without 'Hunter'. And on that night in New York City, the crowd made sure that he would never forget as much.

4 The British Bulldog Secures Gold

Just missing out on a podium place on our list comes the sole entry to have taken place outside the USA. At SummerSlam back in 1992, what is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time played out between Bret Hart and The British Bulldog. From storytelling to real life consequences, this one had it all. It must be remembered that, at the time, Hart and Davey Boy Smith were actual brothers-in-law. Add to this the Intercontinental title being on the line. Not only that, but Smith was fighting in front of a home crowd at an 80,000+ seater arena in the form of Wembley. All of the elements, in turn, were in place for a momentous pop. And suffice to say, upon The British Bulldog springing a surprise pinfall to secure the belt, those in attendance in London did not disappoint.

3 Stone Cold Comes To The Rock's Aid

COURTESY: WWE.COM

Stone Cold Steve Austin coming to the aid of The Rock. This entry could be ended with just a single sentence, and fans would fully understand just why the live crowd reaction was one for the ages. At Backlash 2002, The Rock found himself at what looked like an insurmountable disadvantage. In a WWE Championship showdown with Triple H, 'The Great One' was surrounded by the McMahon family, with Shane McMahon having even taken on the role of referee. Just as Triple H appeared primed for victory, however, the glass shattered. Out came a Stone Cold Steve Austin who had not been seen since Survivor Series of the previous year. Taking full advantage of Austin's help, The Rock managed to turn things around to secure the gold. Two all-time pops in quick succession - one for 'The Texas Rattlesnake', and another for 'The Brahma Bull'.