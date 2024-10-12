Key Takeaways Louie Barry's football journey started at just six years old at Sutton United, later leading to West Brom and then Barcelona.

Louie Barry's journey in football has been quite incredible, and at just 21 years old there is still a long way to go in his career. From training alongside some of the greatest players the world has ever seen - Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi - to firing in goals in the third tier of English football, it's been a rollercoaster ride thus far.

To gather a better understanding of his unusual journey in the world of football to this point, the best approach is to start from the beginning. At just 21 years old, there's still plenty of time for his career to take plenty of turns in the coming decade.

Early Career

It all started at Sutton United

Born in Sutton Coldfield in June 2003, and going on to play for local side Sutton United, Barry was destined for success in football. At Sutton, he played alongside current Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, demonstrating the quality of their youth side.

After impressing at Sutton, the forward was signed by West Brom at just six years old, where he progressed into the under-21 side by the time he was 15. His talent didn't go unnoticed, and he was soon signed by one of the biggest clubs in the world, Barcelona.

Barcelona Days

He was in the same squad as the likes of Messi & Suarez

Barry arrived in Spain at just 16 years old, where he signed a three-year deal. In joining the famous Barcelona academy, he became the first English player to join La Masia, which was a huge honour for the young man. The Englishman hit the ground running, scoring on his debut in a 6-0 win against Ebro, as he went on to make 10 appearances for the under-18s during the 2019/20 season.

Whilst at Barcelona, Barry had the opportunity to train with the first team, which was an experience he will never forget. Barry told Sky Sports:

“Messi and Suarez were there, yeah. I trained once with them, but it was a very low standard – it was a set-piece kind of thing. I got called up from the B team. But ‘I’ve trained with Messi’, I can say that.”

Training with some of the best players in history wasn't wasted on Barry, who admitted he didn't pass up any opportunity for a selfie with his iconic teammates. He said: “I have got a few photos with them – Suarez, Messi, on my phone. It was just like ‘Can I have a photo?’ and they said ‘yeah’. You have to stay professional when you’re in work mode, but when they are away from it, and I’m there looking, they were really good. A lot of the lads asked for photos, and they were great with it.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic and the early termination of the youth season, Barry left Barcelona and headed back to England after just one year in Spain.

Life After Barcelona

He's currently on the books at a Champions League club

There was a lot of interest in the services of Barry, but it was Aston Villa, the club he supported growing up, who won the race for the Englishman. For a fee potentially worth up to £3.5 million, Barry signed a three-year deal with the Midlands club, initially going into the under-23 side.

After 10 first-team players were ruled out by COVID, Barry started for Villa in the FA Cup third round against Liverpool. He went on to score to make the score 1-1 in a memorable game for the youngster, although Aston Villa did go on to lose 4-1. Jurgen Klopp described Barry as "Little Jamie Vardy", which was a great thing for the 17-year-old to hear from such a great manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Louie Barry became the second-youngest goalscorer in Aston Villa's history (17 years 06 months 18 days) after netting against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

After turning 18 in the summer, it was time for Barry to head out on loan and experience first-team football properly. Initially joining Ipswich, Barry only made six appearances for the Tractor Boys, before heading back to Villa in January. After experiencing little game time in east Anglia, the striker was sent to Swindon for the remainder of the season, where he went on to score his first senior league goal, against Crawley.

In the following year, Barry was once again sent on loan, this time to MK Dons, but after scoring just one goal in 22 appearances, his loan was terminated, and he was sent to Salford City. At Salford, Barry continued to struggle in front of goal, scoring just twice in 19 appearances. At this stage of his career, the Sutton-born striker was yet to make any real impact on his numerous loans, but this was all about to change.

In July 2023, Barry signed a contract extension at Villa Park before being sent out on loan to League Two side Stockport County. He hit the ground running, scoring in all five games in September, and assisting three times, which earned him the EFL Young Player of the Month, and League Two Player of the Month awards. However, a hamstring injury in October 2023 saw Barry miss the next six months of action, at a crucial time in his development.

After a brilliant start to the 2023/24 season, it was ultimately a season spent mainly on the sidelines, meaning Barry had unfinished business at Stockport. So in August 2024, after signing another contract extension at Aston Villa, Barry rejoined the club on loan, with Stockport now being in League One. He picked up where he left off, scoring five times in August and going on to win the EFL League One and EFL Young Player of the Month awards. Barry is now an integral part of the Stockport side, with many who watch him believing he is far too good for League One. After a unique and fascinating journey so far, it won't be long before he's at the top.

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12.10.24.