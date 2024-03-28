Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly sign former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit on Friday.

Rees-Zammit is the latest big name to emerge from the NFL's International Player Pathway.

Andy Reid now has a low-risk, high-reward option to mold into an adequate replacement for Tyreek Hill.

The Kansas City Chiefs are leaving no stone unturned on their journey toward a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs will be signing former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit out of the league's International Player Pathway on Friday.

Rees-Zammit, who was recorded at a speed faster than Tyreek Hill on the pitch (though without football pads on), now hopes to follow in the footsteps of Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata by establishing himself as an upper-echelon NFL talent.

Rees-Zammit is Clay For Andy Reid to Mold

Chiefs head coach is salivating at new possibilities

Reez-Zammit's impressive dash may not have come while wearing the gear NFL players sport each weekend, but his ability to move so fast at his larger size—6'3", 194 pounds—offers intriguing upside nonetheless.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Louis Rees-Zammit was clocked at a top speed of 24.2 miles per hour during a rugby match.

It's why four other teams outside of Kansas City (New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, and Green Bay Packers) hosted or were slated to host him for workouts during free agency. The display he ultimately put on for Brett Veach and Andy Reid proved too enticing for the reigning champs to pass up.

Rees-Zammit had announced his decision to forego his rugby career for a chance at the NFL through the IPP back in January, and after completing their intensive 10-week training program (and looking pretty darn good while doing so) he became eligible to visit with teams. Prior to the news breaking of his expected signing with the Chiefs, Rees-Zammit reportedly contracted Roc Nation Sports' Kim Miale to represent him in negotiations.

The opportunity for Rees-Zammit to learn and grow under Reid is almost unparalleled. After all, Reid is the coach who turned Tyreek Hill, a 5'10", 191-pound receiver, into a star essentially from the moment he stepped onto the gridiron. As a 22-year-old rookie, Hill scored nine offensive touchdowns for the Chiefs while earning First-Team All-Pro honors as a returner, a position of newfound importance after the NFL's kickoff overhaul.

Hill's troubling off-field history justifiably impacted his draft status, which lessened the on-field risk Kansas City's brass absorbed when adding him to their roster. From the same purely on-field perspective, this signing is similar. Just look at that speed.

If Rees-Zammit's transition from rugby to football goes awry, he merely cost the Chiefs some money. But, if he can occupy the void Hill's departure created—one that Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and others have failed to fill—within Reid's system to just a limited degree, Patrick Mahomes will be even tougher to stop moving forward.

