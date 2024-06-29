Highlights Louis Saha amassed a £4.3 billion fortune post-retirement, surpassing his earnings during his football career.

Saha created a social network, Axis Stars, for elite athletes to connect and share experiences, now valued at over £3.5 billion.

Saha played for many clubs including Fulham, Everton, and Manchester United during his professional football career.

Throughout his career as a footballer, Louis Saha saw incredible success. His goalscoring exploits for the likes of Fulham, Everton and Manchester United saw him forge a solid legacy in the Premier League. For over a decade, he was a key figure in the English top flight and during his time with the Red Devils, he won some major silverware. Whether it was the Premier League trophies or the Champions League title that he won, it's safe to say he was a very successful player.

With that said, he might just be even more successful away from the pitch, amassing a huge fortune in the years since his retirement. These days, Saha is worth a simply staggering £4.5 billion and has far surpassed the amount of money that he earned during his playing career. Only one player has gone on to make more money once they've called time on their career and that's Matheu Flamini, who has built a net worth of over £12 billion through his time as co-owner of GF Biochemicals.

Saha's path is a little different. While he's built up a very impressive net worth, he hasn't done it through working with biochemicals and instead has done so while staying close to the world of sport.

Saha Set Up a Social Network for Sports Stars

Other top professionals such as singers are also allowed to use it

After retiring from football, Saha decided to use all that he'd learned from his experiences in the beautiful game and set up a social network for sports athletes to converse, offer tips and share their experiences while competing at an elite level in their specific sports. The network, called Axis Stars, is only available to the ultra-wealthy and talented, and these days, it's valued at over £3.5 billion.

According to the company itself, Axis Stars is a community that 'facilitates authentic, win-win connections between pro-athletes & entertainers, their peers and trusted partners.' Saha formed the network with marketeer Kate Hamer and alongside technological executive Patrice Arnera and former Manchester United marketing guru Mike Farnan, it has gone from strength to strength. It currently possesses thousands of users, including around 550 ex-professional athletes, and as a result, Saha's net worth has risen to a reported figure of £4.312 billion according to OLBG.

Saha Created the Network Due to a Gap in the Market

He admitted he would have loved something similar in his own career

Speaking in an interview with CityAM back in 2014, around the time that Axis Stars was formed, Saha revealed that the idea and the desire to create such a network came from wishing that there was something similar during his own time on the pitch.

"I would have loved to be able to master my job better when I was playing but now I’ve retired, I still have a huge role to play sharing my experience with young players. "I wish I had a platform like this as a player; it would have helped me manage my career and plan for the future a lot better."

Several years later, in an interview with The Guardian, he spoke about how successful the launch of Axis Stars had been and revealed how the results had only made him more sure that it was the right move to make.

"I still get asked for advice by different people on a daily basis. For instance, my agent called me to say he had a talented French footballer who he wants to bring to England, and asked me for advice on how to create a tailor-made training programme. I put him in touch with people I used to work with. "This kind of player could join Axis as he can then search for a personal coach in his region. It is a hard process but it’s so rewarding, because if I can help 100,000 people, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done."

His time off the pitch has been a major success, but it's important to remember just how good he was on it as well.

Saha Was a Fine Premier League Striker

He scored plenty of goals in the English top-flight

While Saha has had some incredible success as a businessman over the last decade, he got into that position due to his superb career on the football pitch. Hailing from France, the forward got his start at Metz, and while the goals didn't come often, he scored five times for the club. After a brief, albeit unsuccessful loan spell with English side Newcastle United in 1999, where Saha scored just once in 11 appearances, he eventually moved to the country permanently when he signed with Fulham in 2000.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Louis Saha scored 158 goals throughout his career

His time with the Cottagers was much stronger, and Saha lit the First Division up in his debut season with the club. The forward scored 32 times in 48 appearances as he helped lead them to the Premier League. He would then remain in the English top flight for the next 13 seasons.

His time at United is what he will be remembered for most, though, as the now 45-year-old spent four years at Old Trafford and played a key role in the side winning a pair of Premier League trophies and a Champions League title to go along with it.

A footballer's days on the pitch don't last forever and while players make a tonne of money during their careers, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll hold onto those finances for the rest of their lives. There have been numerous examples of ex-pros who have wound up bankrupt in the years after they've retired, but Saha's business acumen and intelligent moves have ensured that this certainly won't be the case for him.