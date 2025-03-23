Summary Van Gaal's United tenure wasn't all bad; club's recruitment struggles undermined his efforts.

Missed opportunities in the transfer market highlight a flawed recruitment strategy for United.

Striking a balance between youth and experience could have prevented key players from slipping through the cracks.

In hindsight, Louis van Gaal’s time at the Manchester United helm wasn’t the doom and gloom many at Old Trafford made it out to be. The Dutchman steadied a sinking ship following the nadirs that his predecessor David Moyes had dug up, steering the club back into the Champions League before adding an FA Cup to the trophy cabinet, only for his tenure to be cut short just as the paint was drying on his achievements two days after Jesse Lingard's emphatic winner at Wembley Stadium.

The club’s hierarchy largely justified Van Gaal’s sacking by pointing to his rigid, possession-based style, as those upstairs criticised it as dull and lacking the traditional attacking flair United fans craved. But a quick look at the players he wanted between 2014 and 2016, versus the ones he actually got, tells a sobering story of how he was left to fight an uphill battle in one of football’s toughest jobs.

Among the 14 players Van Gaal was handed during his time in Manchester were Morgan Schneiderlin, Radamel Falcao, and a Bastian Schweinsteiger well past his expiry date. But what about the ones he wanted and never received that the Manchester Evening News reported?

Related Man United Managers Since Sir Alex Ferguson Ranked on Points per Game Despite his recent woes, Erik ten Hag remains surprisingly high up on the list.

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

Throughout much of the post-Ferguson era, those overseeing recruitment at Old Trafford have struggled to strike the right balance between youthful promise and seasoned experience. Too often, managers have been handed players either too raw to be sure of their potential or past their prime, coasting on reputation rather than ability.

A 26-year-old Robert Lewandowski, however, could have been the perfect antidote to this flawed strategy. Instead, he joined Bayern Munich in 2014, where he racked up 344 goals in 375 appearances and fired them to Champions League glory. Now, at 36, he’s leading the charge for Barcelona, still proving his class as one of the greatest players never to win a Ballon d’Or - a generational talent and a glaring miss in United’s long and troubled search for a new No. 9.

Gonzalo Higuain

Retired