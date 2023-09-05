Louis van Gaal has caused controversy with shock accusations involving Argentina, Lionel Messi, and the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Van Gaal was in charge of the Netherlands during last winter’s showpiece international tournament but was unable to prevent his side losing on penalties to the eventual champions. In one of the most enthralling games of the competition, Argentina were on course to advance to the semi-finals thanks to goals either side of half-time from Nahuel Molina and Messi.

However, a dramatic late brace by Wout Weghorst sent the quarter-final tie to extra-time. No further goals were scored in the 30 minutes of additional time and so the match was eventually settled on penalties.

It was Argentina who eventually prevailed, winning the shootout 4-3, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the winning spot-kick for the South American nation. However, Argentina’s players were heavily criticised for their behaviour during penalties. It later transpired that members of the Netherlands team were equally guilty when it came to antagonising their opponents.

Meanwhile, a fired-up Messi celebrated his goal directly in front of Van Gaal, cupping his hands to his ears while looking directly at the veteran Dutch coach. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was unhappy with comments that Van Gaal made in the build-up to the game and used them as fuel for his Man of the Match performance.

Messi also went viral for interrupting his post-match interview and saying to Weghorst, whose eyes were fixed on the legendary forward inside the tunnel: “What are you looking at, bozo?”. United as a group, Argentina’s victory over the Netherlands proved a pivotal moment in their quest to become world champions for the first time since 1986.

Van Gaal stepped down as Netherlands head coach immediately after the quarter-final tie in Lusail. At the end of his third and final stint as manager of the Oranje, the former Barcelona and Manchester United boss was replaced by Ronald Koeman.

What did Van Gaal say about Argentina, Messi and the 2022 World Cup?

Nine months after losing to Argentina, Van Gaal has made some eyebrow-raising comments about that match, suggesting the tournament was designed for Messi to become a world champion. Describing the match as “preconceived”, Van Gaal appears to be suggesting that the game was rigged to suit Argentina and their iconic No. 10.

Speaking this week, Van Gaal is quoted by Dutch outlet NOS as saying: "I don't really want to say much about it. If you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals and how some of Argentina's players crossed the line and weren't punished, then I think it's all preconceived game."

Asked exactly he meant by that, Van Gaal added: “I mean everything I say by that. That Messi had to become world champion? I think so, yes." It’s clear that Van Gaal believes Messi and his Argentina teammates had an unfair disadvantage on that night last December.

Van Gaal, who turned 72 last month, is certainly no stranger to controversy. However, his latest comments regarding Argentina, Messi and the 2022 World Cup are likely to spark a backlash - particularly from all those associated with the reigning world champions.