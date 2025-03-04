Louis van Gaal has enjoyed a 31-year managerial career which has taken him all over Europe, leading some of the world’s biggest clubs to glory. His journey has involved international management too, taking over his home country of the Netherlands for two separate stints.

The Dutchman boasts the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United on his CV, winning major trophies at every spot. It was Ajax where he found himself most successful, lifting three Eredivisie titles and a Champions League. A hugely respected figure in the footballing world, Van Gaal has had the opportunity to manage countless big names in the sport. But who does he consider the best? His tenure at United will not be remembered favourably, but two of his ex-stars feature in his top five.

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

Van Gaal’s time at Man United was short, lasting only two seasons, but his skipper Wayne Rooney left a huge mark on him. The ex-Red Devils boss named Rooney ‘the greatest captain he has worked with’, a significant statement given the leaders Van Gaal has shared a club with. Despite the Dutchman being sacked by United after leading the club to an FA Cup win in 2016, Rooney returned the compliment, naming his then-manager as ‘by far the best coach I have worked with’.

Rooney was nearing the end of his United career under Van Gaal but was still a key contributor on the pitch, as well as off it. He made 78 appearances in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and providing 11 assists. He netted twice in five games en route to their only trophy win together, the 2015/16 FA Cup.

Wayne Rooney Stats Under Louis van Gaal (Manchester United) Appearances 78 Goals 29 Assists 11

Luis Figo

Barcelona

Luis Figo starred under Van Gaal for three seasons at Barcelona. The Portuguese joined the Catalonians in 1995, two years before Van Gaal took charge. Together, they won two Primera División titles, the Copa del Rey and UEFA Super Cup. Figo was part of a remarkable front line which put him alongside Patrick Kluivert and Rivaldo, where he was able to showcase his magnificent creative prowess.

He made 149 appearances under Van Gaal's guidance, scoring 29 times and assisting 59. The pair did not always see eye to eye, particularly after Figo’s stunning move to rivals Real Madrid. There was a 15-minute suspension of the El Clasico as home fans made their feelings known, after which Van Gaal accused the star of ‘goading’ them. Figo hit back by saying he had saved his former manager on many occasions.

Luís Figo Stats Under Louis van Gaal (Barcelona) Appearances 149 Goals 29 Assists 59

Philipp Lahm

Bayern Munich

In two seasons under Van Gaal, former Bayern Munich defender Philipp Lahm made 96 appearances. They won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal together, both coming in the Dutchman’s first campaign at the club, in 2009/10.

Van Gaal presented Lahm with his first steps into leadership at Bayern, appointing him the vice-captain upon his arrival in 2009. He wore the armband on nine occasions on their way to the title in 2010, and from right-back he played a key role at both ends, contributing eight assists. Their second season was not as successful, as Van Gaal was sacked in April with the club struggling domestically.

Philipp Lahm Stats Under Louis van Gaal (Bayern Munich) Appearances 96 Goals 4 Assists 15

Ronald de Boer

Ajax & Barcelona

Ronald de Boer played under Van Gaal at two different clubs, enjoying spells at both Ajax and Barcelona. The winger played 236 club games for his compatriot, scoring 43 goals and assisting 29. De Boer recalled his former manager as very strict, admitting he was scared of him when he was younger. But they went on to enjoy much success together, winning three Eredivisie titles, one Champions League and one Primera Division title.

The forward departed Ajax for the first time just before Van Gaal took over, but returned to the club for a second spell in 1993. This was the most successful period of his career. They would later re-join forces in Spain in 1999 alongside Ronald’s twin brother Frank.

Ronald de Boer Stats Under Louis van Gaal (Ajax & Barcelona) Appearances 236 Goals 43 Assists 29

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bayern Munich & Manchester United

Bastian Schweinsteiger is another who played under Van Gaal at two different clubs. Firstly at Bayern Munich, before he moved to Manchester United towards the end of his career. The German was once a winger, but the manager was responsible for helping convert him into a defensive midfielder, where he established himself as one of the greatest in the game.

As van Gaal looked to mould his squad in his second season at Old Trafford, he brought over trusted servant Schweinsteiger as a summer recruit. In their only season together at United, the midfielder made 31 appearances in all competitions, winning the FA Cup.

Bastian Schweinsteiger Stats Under Louis van Gaal (Bayern Munich & Manchester United) Appearances 120 Goals 11 Assists 12

