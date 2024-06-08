Highlights Erik ten Hag is still waiting to discover his fate at Manchester United.

The Dutch manager presided over an awful season at Old Trafford as United finished eighth in the Premier League.

United are yet to confirm their decision on Ten Hag, with an end-of-season review seemingly dragging out.

Louis van Gaal said Manchester United should stick with Erik ten Hag, as uncertainty surrounding the Dutchman's future at Old Trafford lingers. United concluded their 2023-24 season with a surprise victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final two weeks ago.

The build-up to that match was dominated by speculation surrounding Ten Hag's position as United manager, with a report by The Guardian stating that he would be sacked irrespective of the outcome of the cup final. United endured one of their worst-ever Premier League seasons, finishing eighth and ending the league campaign with a negative goal difference.

What Van Gaal Thinks

Ten Hag backed to stay

Despite their struggles on the pitch, Ten Hag retains the backing of a considerable portion of United fans, and his tactical showing against Pep Guardiola at Wembley only served to strengthen the belief of many that he should be allowed to stay on as manager.

United began conducting a post-season review following the cup final but Ten Hag is yet to discover his fate. Contrastingly, Chelsea's post-season review concluded with Mauricio Pochettino leaving his post as manager just two days after Chelsea's final game of the season.

Van Gaal, who was sacked by United after winning the FA Cup final in 2016, offered his support to Ten Hag but also admitted that his compatriot has not met expectations at Old Trafford. “Yes, of course,” he said when asked if Ten Hag should be kept on.

“But I also needed more time. I also won the FA Cup and before me, for [almost] twenty years, nobody had won the FA Cup. Erik won the FA Cup and in the first year [reached] the Champions League. I don’t think you have to sack him. He needs more time, but I can also be more critical. He has not done fantastically. You can be with a lot of criticism, but he has also shown that he’s a good manager.”

Ten Hag came out swinging after the cup final, talking up his trophy record and insisting that he will continue to be successful wherever he goes. Ten Hag said: "Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I'm not satisfied with it. We have to do better. If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

Parallels Between Ten Hag and Van Gaal

Both managers won FA Cup with United

Ten Hag's situation bears similarities to the one Van Gaal found himself in eight years ago. Van Gaal was sacked just two days after United beat Crystal Palace to win the FA Cup, with Jose Mourinho confirmed as his replacement.

There is no doubt that Ten Hag retains the support of a larger proportion of United fans than Van Gaal did. At the time of Van Gaal's axing, the problems behind the scenes at United were not as widely known as they are now, and the Dutchman was simply viewed as having underperformed, with United playing dour football and missing out on Champions League qualification.

Mauricio Pochettino, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel are among the favourites to replace Ten Hag if he is relieved of his duties by United.