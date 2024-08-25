Key Takeaways Low block means defending deep to deny space and create a compact shape for teams to try and break down.

Diego Simeone used a 4-4-2 low block at Atletico Madrid, while Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan won the European treble with a similar tactic.

This divisive tactic has foiled Pep Guardiola's best teams in the past.

Football has undergone a transformation in terminology in recent years. The tactical innovations of legendary managers such as Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have led to new phrases becoming popular when discussing the game. One of these is the term 'low block', referring to a team's defensive line.

Mourinho is synonymous with this defensive shape, defying the odds to win the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 by defending deep and making it hard for opponents to break them down. Diego Simeone is also well-known for his cautious style of play while managing Atletico Madrid. He has won La Liga twice and also reached the Champions League final on two occasions during his 13-year spell in charge.

It may not be the most aesthetically pleasing approach, but several coaches have proven how effective it can be. Here is a complete guide to low blocks in football, with examples of how coaches and players have used the tactic successfully.

What Does the Term 'Low Block' Mean?

A compact shape is key

A low block typically refers to a team defending a lead or a draw, especially for lower-ranked teams facing the best sides in the world. In these situations, a team's defenders are closer to their own goal than usual, in an attempt to deny the attacking team space behind. In front of the defence, the midfielders and attackers are also close together. The principal aim is to allow no space in between each line and create a crush of bodies in the middle of the pitch to make chance creation even harder by being compact.

This tactic results in the defensive team giving up large spells of possession and instead focusing on protecting their half of the pitch. Coaches often use the low-block tactic in situations where the opposition has more individually talented players. Creating a compact defensive shape, instead of pressing high, the superior team are tasked with breaking down the deep-lying defence, which has been used as an effective tactic in the past.

Examples of Successful Low Blocks

Jose Mourinho won the treble with this tactic

In the early stages of his tenure at Atletico Madrid, Simeone successfully used a 4-4-2 shape based on defensive solidity. Out of possession, the four defenders would tuck in to create a narrow backline, with the midfield line just ahead of them with limited gaps in between. The two strikers also pushed back and helped to stop the attacking team from gaining any fluency. Having aggressive, ball-winning midfielders was an integral part of Simeone's system, allowing them to transition to quick counter-attacks with a mobile attacking duo. The Argentinian changed to a back five in the 2020/21 season, but before that, his 4-4-2 low block was feared across Europe.

Another high-profile example of a manager using the low-block to devastating efficiency was Mourinho during Inter Milan's European treble-winning season in 2009/10. Throughout the campaign, he set up his team in a 4-3-1-2 or 4-2-3-1 shape. The system was built on a solid defence and midfield pivot that conceded no space behind them, with Diego Milito, Wesley Sneijder, and Samuel Eto'o providing the cutting edge on the counter-attack.

Mourinho's most famous victory during this season was the two-legged triumph against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, the defending European champions, in the Champions League semi-final. Inter won the first leg 3-1, having only 30% possession. In a masterclass video with The Coaches Voice, the Portuguese manager spoke about how his team controlled the game without the ball:

"It was difficult to think that it would all work out when we only had 30% of possession and the opponent had 70%, but we had more opportunities and were closer to scoring. We had control of the game."

Inter lost the second leg 1-0, meaning they won the tie 3-2 on aggregate. They had to play over an hour of the match with 10 men following Thiago Motta's early red card. Mourinho originally set his team up in a rigid 4-4-1-1, with left-back Cristian Chivu playing as the left midfielder. Following Motta's dismissal, the defensive line retreated even further, registering only one shot in the 90 minutes. The Italians held on to secure a famous victory before beating Bayern Munich in the final to secure their first Champions League title since 1965 - all thanks to a low block.

