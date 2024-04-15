Highlights Several players taken 200th or later in the NFL draft have gone on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Roosevelt Brown is the only player taken 300th or later to be enshrined in Canton.

Ken Houston was taken with the 214th overall pick and became one of the greatest safeties in NFL history.

No matter how much time and effort teams put into scouting, there are bound to be oversights in the NFL draft. From early-round busts like JaMarcus Russell to late-round steals like Tom Brady, every draft features players whose selections don’t match their production. There are many ways a player can outperform expectations. Merely being a serviceable starter as a late-round pick is a feat in itself.

If a team is lucky, a late-rounder, even perhaps a "Mr. Irrelevant," may end up making a Pro Bowl and delivering multiple seasons of elite-level play. In rare cases, these players can turn into franchise cornerstones and get themselves a bust in Canton.

With that in mind, here's a look at the lowest NFL draft picks to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

1 Roosevelt Brown, OT, No. 321 overall

Brown beat the odds to become a Hall of Fame tackle

A record that will likely never be broken unless the NFL adds more rounds is Roosevelt Brown’s title of the lowest draft pick in NFL history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Brown, an offensive tackle out of Morgan State, was taken in the 27th round of the 1953 NFL Draft with the 321st overall pick by the New York Giants. As there were fewer NFL teams than there are today, the round in which Brown was selected somewhat makes it feel like he was taken later than he actually was.

Roosevelt Brown Career Stats And Accolades Games 162 Starts 159 Pro Bowls 9 All-Pro Teams 4 NFL Championships 1

Nevertheless, the pick proved to be far too late for a player who ended up being one of the best tackles of his time. Over 13 seasons with the Giants, Brown played in 162 games, made nine Pro Bowls, and earned nine All-Pro selections.

He was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-1950s Team and was later named to both the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975.

Even when accounting for the number of picks there are in each round today, Brown would still likely go undrafted, easily making him one of the biggest steals in league history.

2 Chris Hanburger, LB, No. 245 overall

Hanburger made nine Pro Bowls with Washington

The next-lowest NFL draft pick to make the Hall of Fame went nearly 80 picks earlier than Brown.

North Carolina linebacker Chris Hanburger was selected 245th overall in the 1965 draft by the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders, for whom he played all 14 seasons of his NFL career.

After starting only five games as a rookie, Hanburger worked himself into a full-time role by the start of his second season and quickly developed into one of the premier linebackers of his time.

Chris Hanburger Career Stats And Accolades Games 187 Starts 175 Pro Bowls 9 All-Pro Teams 6

He made nine Pro Bowls and earned six All-Pro selections before retiring after the 1978 season. Hanburger played at a time when tackling stats weren’t widely recorded, making his true impact a bit unknown. However, his accolades and induction into the Hall of Fame in 2011 make his greatness impossible to deny.

3 Raymond Berry, E, No. 232 overall

Johnny Unitas' favorite target was a dynamic receiver

To many, Raymond Berry is remembered as the coach of the 1985 New England Patriots, who were walloped by the Chicago Bears in one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history.

But long before Berry was a successful coach, he was building his legend on the field. Coming out of SMU, the Corpus Christi native was an afterthought in the 1954 NFL Draft, going 232nd overall to the Baltimore Colts.

Berry ultimately played for 13 seasons with the Colts, most of which he played alongside the great Johnny Unitas. He led the league in receiving yards three times, including the 1959 season, where he won the receiving triple crown, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Raymond Berry Career Stats And Accolades Games 154 Receptions 631 Receiving Yards 9,275 Receiving Touchdowns 68 Pro Bowls 6 All-Pro Teams 6 NFL Championships 2

As far as player-coach careers go, there haven’t been many better than Berry's. A six-time Pro Bowler, a six-time All-Pro, and a two-time NFL champion as a player, which led to his HOF induction in 1973, and a Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, Berry has an overall resume that few can match.

4 Andy Robustelli, DE, No. 228 overall

Robustelli aged like a fine wine

Taken with the 228th pick in the 1951 NFL draft out of now-defunct Arnold College, defensive end Andy Robustelli was a lynchpin for the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants defensive units during his 14-year career. He won an NFL championship with each franchise.

After playing his first five years with the Rams, Robustelli packed his bags for New York following his age-30 season and went on to have the best stretch of play of his entire career. The most remarkable part of Robustelli’s career was his longevity. Only one of his seven Pro Bowls came before his age-30 season. Even at age 38, he was wreaking havoc, unofficially recording 14.5 sacks.

Andy Robustelli Career Stats And Accolades Games 175 Starts 169 Pro Bowls 7 All-Pro Teams 10 NFL Championships 2

Once again, Robustelli’s career production is a mystery, as sacks were not officially recorded until 1982. Even without the specific numbers, it is safe to say the 230-pound defensive end was a nightmare for opposing offenses. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971.

5 Ken Houston, S, No. 214 overall

Houston was a ballhawk in Washington and Houston

The most recent player on this list, Ken Houston, was taken with the 214th overall selection in the 1967 draft (the first common draft to feature both the NFL and AFL) by the AFL's Houston Oilers.

The lengthy corner out of Prairie View A&M wasted little time making his mark at the professional level, grabbing four interceptions and returning two for touchdowns as a rookie. Houston’s production and performance were consistent throughout his career.

Ken Houston Career Stats And Accolades Games 196 Starts 183 Interceptions 49 Pro Bowls 12 All-Pro Teams 12

Overall, he made a whopping 12 consecutive Pro Bowls from 1968 to 1979, only two short of the league record. After spending the first six years of his career with the Oilers, Houston went to Washington, where he recorded 24 interceptions over eight seasons.

In addition to the Pro Bowls, Houston made a dozen All-Pro teams and was a member of the All-1970s team. Like Brown, he was also named to both the 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams.

Easily one of the greatest safeties in NFL history, he's tied for fifth all-time in interceptions returned for touchdowns with nine and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986.

