Highlights 40 points has always been upheld as the benchmark for Premier League survival, but several teams have stayed up with a much lower tally.

Manchester United icon Bryan Robson masterminded one of English football's great escapes while in charge of West Brom in 2004/05.

Nottingham Forest have effectively secured survival this season with a lowly tally further depleted by a four-point deduction.

Survival is the primary object for most clubs at the start of each Premier League season. Even when Leicester City became the most surprising league title winners in football history, Claudio Ranieri dutifully insisted in the summer of 2016 that the reigning champions had to avoid relegation above and beyond anything else.

Alongside the danger of a 2-0 lead and the need to win your first tackle, one of English football's universally accepted truths is the 40-point benchmark for survival. Since the Premier League was reformated to a 20-team league in 1995, only three teams have been relegated with 40 or more points.

Some fortuitous clubs have been able to remain on the right side of the perforated line with a considerably smaller tally. Nottingham Forest all but attained top-flight safety at the expense of Luton Town at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after amassing just 29 points, setting a new low watermark in the competition's history. Here are the Premier League clubs that have avoided relegation with the measliest hauls.

Lowest Points Tallies to Stay Up in Premier League History Team Season Points West Brom 2004/05 34 Hull City 2008/09 35 West Ham 2009/10 35 Aston Villa 2019/20 35 Bradford City 1999/00 36 Fulham 2007/08 36 Sunderland 2008/09 36 Wigan 2009/10 36 West Brom 2013/14 36 Southampton 2017/18 36 Brighton 2018/19 36 Everton 2022/23 36

12 Everton (2022/23)

When Everton turned to Sean Dyche in January 2023, the Toffees were level on points with rock-bottom Southampton. Goodison Park was tearing itself apart as fans railed against the owners and multiple players had been exiled from the first-team squad by Frank Lampard.

One of the many decisive changes Dyche instigated was the reintroduction of Abdoulaye Doucoure. During the first half of the season, the ungainly but effective midfielder had taken three shots. He ended the campaign with five goals, signing off with the winner in a scratchy 1-0 victory against Bournemouth on the final day of the campaign to narrowly secure Everton's survival.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Nottingham Forest 38 -30 38 17. Everton 38 -23 36 18. Leicester 38 -17 34 19. Leeds 38 -30 31 20. Southampton 38 -37 25

11 Brighton (2018/19)

Brighton slumped rather than surged towards survival during the 2018/19 campaign. The Seagulls didn't win a league game during the final two months of the season. Pascal Gross' header from five yards out against Newcastle United claimed first, second and third place in the club's Goal of the Month contest for April 2019 - chiefly because it was the only one the team scored.

Chris Hughton's side didn't spend a single weekend inside the relegation zone thanks to a strong start to the campaign. Cardiff City only pulled within touching distance of Brighton when it was too late, while the dismal displays produced by Fulham and Huddersfield Town, who rank as one of the worst teams in Premier League history, spared the Seagulls.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Southampton 38 -20 39 17. Brighton 38 -25 36 18. Cardiff City 38 -35 34 19. Fulham 38 -47 26 20. Huddersfield Town 38 -54 16

10 Southampton (2017/18)

Mark Hughes had to wait six weeks before enjoying his first victory as manager after taking over from Mauricio Pellegrino. The Saints had slipped below the dotted line in March before hauling themselves to safety with a 1-0 win over relegation rivals Swansea City despite unorthodox preparations.

Southampton's hotel booking at the Swansea Marriott was mysteriously cancelled on the eve of the contest, forcing the club to stay 40 miles away from the Liberty Stadium. Southampton would have the last laugh; the club's official social media account posted a scathing one-star review of the Marriott before concluding: "Fortunately, the experience didn't sour our trip."

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Huddersfield Town 38 -30 37 17. Southampton 38 -19 36 18. Swansea City 38 -28 33 19. Stoke City 38 -33 33 20. West Brom 38 -25 31

9 West Brom (2013/14)

West Bromwich Albion's 2013/14 campaign may have ended in survival, but it was a bleak 10 months. The former Arsenal and Real Madrid striker Nicolas Anelka was sacked by the club after making the controversial 'quenelle' gesture, Saido Berahino and James Morrison had a brawl in the dressing room, while the theoretical saviour, manager Pepe Mel, offered little.

The Spanish coach oversaw three wins from 17 league games and admitted that his assistants, Keith Downing and Dean Kiely, gave the half-time team talks due to his poor grasp of the English language. Mel was let go at the end of the campaign before he could become fluent.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Hull City 38 -15 37 17. West Brom 38 -16 36 18. Norwich 38 -34 33 19. Fulham 38 -45 32 20. Cardiff City 38 -42 30

8 Wigan (2009/10)

A total of 12 different teams have earned more than Wigan's 36 points during a 20-team season in England's top flight and still suffered the grim fate of relegation. Roberto Martinez's side had a six-point and one-place buffer to the drop zone at the end of the 2009/10 campaign.

Wigan were a team of extremes under Martinez. The same squad that was capable of coming from 2-0 down to defeat a title-chasing Arsenal side got thumped 8-0 by Chelsea three short weeks later. A division laced with underwhelming clubs ensured that Wigan carried their consistent inconsistency into the following campaign.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Wigan 38 -42 36 17. West Ham 38 -19 35 18. Burnley 38 -40 30 19. Hull City 38 -41 30 20. Portsmouth 38 -32 19

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team in Premier League history has avoided relegation while conceding more than the 79 goals which Wigan shipped during the 2009/10 campaign.

7 Sunderland (2008/09)

Ricky Sbragia captured the sentiment of everyone involved in a narrow escape when he surmised: "I would like to have done it better, but I'm really pleased we stayed up." The Scottish interim manager took over from Roy Keane at Sunderland after the revered former Manchester United player stepped down from the post in December while the side were in the relegation zone.

The Black Cats enjoyed a 'new manager bounce' which earned them the points they needed to survive before a drab conclusion. Sbragia steered the club to just one win after Valentine's Day, losing eight of their final 10 fixtures before following Keane's lead and stepping down.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Sunderland 38 -20 36 17. Hull City 38 -25 35 18. Newcastle 38 -19 34 19. Middlesbrough 38 -29 32 20. West Brom 38 -31 32

6 Fulham (2007/08)

Roy Hodgson endured a slow start to his first spell in charge of Fulham. The wisened coach won just three of his first 15 league games and was on the brink of another defeat after 45 minutes of the club's trip to Manchester City. Danny Murphy recounted the unerring calm that the coach instilled with a measured half-time speech:

We're 2-0 down but we've played OK. We've made chances, could've been 2-2, could have been 3-3. Go out and play the same way and win the second half.

Diomansy Kamara bagged a brace on either side of Murphy's equaliser to pull off a shock victory. Fulham were languishing in 19th, six points adrift of safety during the interval, but had halved that deficit by the end of 90 minutes. Consecutive triumphs over Birmingham City and Portsmouth kept the Cottagers up on goal difference.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Bolton 38 -18 37 17. Fulham 38 -22 36 18. Reading 38 -25 36 19. Birmingham 38 -16 35 20. Derby 38 -69 11

5 Bradford City (1999/00)

David Wetherall scored the only goal in a shock victory for Bradford City on the final day of the 1999/00 campaign against Champions League-chasing Liverpool to secure an unlikely Premier League survival. "They have been writing us off all season," Wetherall beamed post-match, "and it gives us such satisfaction to prove them wrong."

Paul Jewell upset the odds when he led Bradford up from the second tier to become one of the youngest managers in Premier League history in 1999. The Bantams overcame enormous economic inequality to compete in the top flight. Nine clubs from the Championship and third-tier Reading all spent more than Bradford in the transfer windows of 1999/00.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Derby 38 -13 38 17. Bradford 38 -30 36 18. Wimbledon 38 -28 33 19. Sheffield Wednesday 38 -32 31 20. Watford 38 -42 24

4 Aston Villa (2019/20)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith made the most of the three idle months Premier League clubs had to endure during the COVID-enforced lockdown between March and June 2020. Villa were the last top-flight side to feature before the UK was forced inside, slumping to a typically calamitous 4-0 defeat against Leicester City.

Smith wisely used the time off to relentlessly drill his side in the defensive basics. After shipping an average of two goals per game with fans in the stadium - the most in the division - Villa only conceded 11 in their 10 games post-lockdown, fewer than Chelsea, Liverpool or Arsenal.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. West Ham 38 -13 39 17. Aston Villa 38 -26 35 18. Bournemouth 38 -25 34 19. Watford 38 -28 34 20. Norwich 38 -49 21

3 West Ham (2009/10)

David Sullivan has never skirted around the difficult issues during his tumultuous co-ownership of West Ham United alongside David Gold. Barely two months into their tenure, Sullivan described his new side's loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers as "pathetic" and "appalling".

The Hammers weren't much better in defeat to Stoke City four days later. After suffering six consecutive reversals on the spin, manager Gianfranco Zola openly mulled over the decision to quit. "If I am not the right man for the job I will let you know," he shrugged. Zola held on to his post to collect eight points from the club's final six games and narrowly avoid the drop.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Wigan 38 -42 36 17. West Ham 38 -19 35 18. Burnley 38 -40 30 19. Hull City 38 -41 30 20. Portsmouth 38 -32 19

2 Hull City (2008/09)

Hull City's bizarre 2008/09 campaign can be split into two halves, before and after Phil Brown's on-pitch half-time team talk. After watching his side ship four goals in the space of 21 minutes away to Manchester City, Brown sat his players down inside the penalty area and delivered a 90-second rant.

The newly promoted outfit were joint-top after a quarter of the Premier League season and still sat inside the top six heading to east Manchester on Boxing Day. Brown had given his players and coaching staff Christmas Day off and later revealed: "One or two individuals had gone out and over-celebrated." There was not much cause for celebration across the remaining five months as Hull won just one more match, eventually avoiding the drop by a single point.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Sunderland 38 -20 36 17. Hull City 38 -25 35 18. Newcastle 38 -19 34 19. Middlesbrough 38 -29 32 20. West Brom 38 -31 32

1 West Brom (2004/05)

Steve McQueen had nothing on Bryan Robson. The mastermind behind West Brom's 'Great Escape' in 2005 became the first coach in Premier League history to avoid relegation after spending Christmas day at the foot of the table. Ahead of the dramatic final day, Robson borrowed from another icon of American cinema, revving his team up for a clash against Portsmouth with Al Pacino's legendary speech from Any Given Sunday.

That wasn't the only pre-match trick employed by one of Manchester United's greatest players of all time. To put his nervous players at ease, Robson allowed the team's conditioning coach Richard Hawkins to dish out a drop of whiskey. Plenty more alcohol was consumed once West Brom's survival was confirmed with a 2-0 win.

Premier League Table Position Team Games Goal Difference Points 16. Portsmouth 38 -16 39 17. West Brom 38 -25 34 18. Crystal Palace 38 -21 33 19. Norwich 38 -35 33 20. Southampton 38 -21 32

