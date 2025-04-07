Summary The Premier League has seen a number of winners in its storied history.

Given the dominance they have had on the league in the past, Manchester United unsurprisingly feature heavily on this list.

Only three teams have ever won the Premier League with a tally of under 80 points by the season's end.

With over three decades of history now to its name, the Premier League is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballing leagues in the world. Over the years, the English top flight has seen increasing amounts of money spent on it, which, in turn, has only heightened the quality of the division.

Particularly across the last two seasons, this has been startlingly evident. Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United were all immediately relegated back to the Championship in 2024 and in the 2024/25 campaign, where Liverpool look set to secure what would be their second Premier League trophy, all three promoted sides are set for the drop once again, only reinforcing how difficult it now is to break into the Premier League.

With higher amounts of money comes a better calibre of teams, as has been shown by the title battles between the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, with both recording over 90 points consistently as they aimed to win the league. It is hard to imagine that point tallies lower than that will do much for any team hoping to win the trophy in the future, but that is not to say this has always been the case.

Considering this, which 10 sides have managed to win the Premier League title with the lowest points tallies?

Ranking Factors

This list has, as would be expected, been ranked solely on points tallies. If two or more teams shared the same number of points, however, then the team with the lower goal difference has been ranked higher, in keeping with the focus of the list.

10 Lowest Point Tallies to Win the Premier League Rank Club Season Points 1. Manchester United 1996/1997 75 2. Arsenal 1997/1998 78 3. Manchester United 1998/1999 79 4. Manchester United 2010/2011 80 5. Manchester United 2000/2001 80 6. Leicester City 2015/2016 81 7. Manchester United 1995/1996 82 8. Manchester United 2002/2003 83 9. Manchester United 1992/1993 84 10. Manchester City 2020/2021 86

10 Manchester City - 86 points

2020/21 season